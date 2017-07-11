Coronavirus digest: Austria to approve lockdown for unvaccinated

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg is set to meet with regional leaders on Sunday to approve a plan for lockdown for unvaccinated people beginning Monday.

Schallenberg announced on Friday he was imposing the lockdown in two regions, Upper Austria and Salzburg, both among places impacted most by the fallout of people choosing not to take the jab.

People will only be allowed to leave their homes for specific purposes, like going to a doctor or getting groceries. Schallenberg added that similar measures could be imposed nationwide.

At a separate press conference on Friday, Austrian Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said the government would also introduce a vaccine requirement for people working in the health care industry, but didn't specify when the rules would go into effect.

Austria has lately seen a rise in the number of reported COVID cases. On Saturday, Austria recorded 13,152 new coronavirus cases, up from 11,798 a day before.

The seven-day infection rate stands at 775.5 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, up from 528.8 a week ago and 316.4 two weeks ago. In comparison, the incidence rate is 277.4 in neighboring Germany, which has also sounded the alarm over rising numbers.

Around 437 people were being treated for the coronavirus in intensive care units in Austrian hospitals as of Friday.

Although the government had planned to implement measures when the number of people being admitted to ICUs reached 600, Schallenberg said Friday that it was "not sensible to wait" any longer.

Unvaccinated people have already been barred from entering restaurants, hotels and events of more than 25 people.

With just 65% of the total population vaccinated, Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe.

Here are the latest developments on coronavirus from around the world:

Europe

Germany reported 33,498 new COVID cases and 55 deaths on Sunday, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country's public health authority. Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a "national effort" to break a fourth wave of the virus and urged people to get vaccinated.

Nearly 4000 people took to the streets in Italy's Milan city to protest strict COVID rules imposed by the government, according to Italy's Ansa news agency.

Protesters were mainly opposing a government requirement of having workers — both in the public and private sectors — get government-issued health passes. Italy reported 8,544 new COVID cases and 53 virus-related deaths on Saturday.

Africa

Morocco announced on Saturday tightening rules for passengers arriving at airports. People will now have to take a rapid COVID test at the airport before being allowed to enter the country — strengthening an existing requirement of a negative test 48 before departure.

Morocco has administered more coronavirus jabs than any other African country, vaccinating 24.3 million people out of 36 million people. It has also begun administering booster shots.

Asia

With Winter Olympics less than 100 days away, Beijing said individuals who traveled to county-level administrative divisions with international overland ports of entry should avoid the Chinese capital.

Though China's infection numbers are lower than in many other countries, it is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against local clusters with stringent measures along international borders.

