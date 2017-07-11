Coronavirus digest: Austria to apply tough restrictions on unvaccinated

Austria is set to restrict entry to many public places for anyone not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Under new rules that go into effect nationwide on Monday, those who cannot provide proof of full vaccination will not be allowed to enter places like restaurants, bars and hairdressers.

Unvaccinated people will also be barred from hotels, events with more than 25 people and ski lifts.

The latest restrictions come as Austria reported a near-record 9,388 cases on Friday.

"We're going to have to tighten the reins on the unvaccinated," Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said as he introduced the measures on Friday, calling the current spread of the virus "exceptional."

"The occupancies of intensive-care beds are increasing significantly faster than we had expected," he added.

While close to 64% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated, it is one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.

Authorities are implementing a four-week transition period during which proof of a first vaccination plus a PCR test will permit entry to buildings and events.

Here are the major developments on coronavirus from around the world:

Europe

Germany has reported 34,002 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,743,490, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. With 142 deaths reported in the latest single-day period, the death toll has risen to 96,488.

Watch video 12:52 Germany's growing caseload

Americas

Costa Rica has announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for all minors under the age of 18 in the country.

In Costa Rica, 73% of adolescents between the ages of 12 and 19 have already received at least one dose of a vaccine. Overall, about 54% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Costa Rica aims to start vaccinating children under 12 in the coming year, and has a deal to acquire over 3 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.

Oceania

New Zealand is set to boost aid payments to 346,000 families hard hit by the pandemic, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Saturday.

The payments will be increased by around NZ$20 ($14/€12) per week starting in April 2022.

"COVID-19 has been tough on families and has contributed to the increase in the cost of living," a government statement quoted Ardern as saying.

"Increasing support for low- and middle-income families to help cover the basics is the fair thing to do."

Australia has reached its 80% full vaccination target for all people over the age of 16, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Saturday.

Morrison called the vaccination rate a "magnificent milestone" on Australia's path to becoming one of the world's most vaccinated countries against COVID-19.

"That means we overcame all the challenges that we had with supplies. And we pushed through and we've got it sorted," he said on Friday.

"Australia is recovering and is emerging from this pandemic."

While vaccinations in Australia remain voluntary at the federal level, states and territories have introduced restrictions barring unvaccinated people from activities such as dining out or concerts.

see/wmr (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)