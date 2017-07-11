Coronavirus digest: Austria sees 'beginning of second wave'

Austria is experiencing the start of a second wave of coronavirus infections, the country's chancellor announced on Sunday, as the country saw a spike in new cases.

From Friday to Saturday the nation of 9 million reported 869 new cases, more than half in the capital of Vienna.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz warned that the mark of 1,000 daily cases would be reached within a few days, showing that the country is experiencing the "beginning of a second wave." On Friday, he expanded mandatory mask-wearing in public places.

Here is the latest from around the world:

Europe

Daily confirmed cases have reached a record level for the fourth day this in a week in the Czech Republic, at 1,541 cases. Health Minister Adam Vojtech said "nobody expected" such a spike. The Czech Republic has seen 35,401 cases and 453 deaths.

France saw more than 10,000 daily infections on Saturday, the highest ever number. Prime Minister Jean Castex said Friday that the country was considering new restrictions on public life owing to the deteriorating situation.

Germany experienced further anti-lockdown demonstrations in cities like Munich over the weekend, with hundreds of people taking to the street. Some held signs claiming that coronavirus is a conspiracy theory. Such protests have become a regular occurrence in Germany.

Asia and Oceania

Australia's Victoria state has arrested 74 people and fined 176 for breaching public health orders in scattered protests against the ongoing lockdown. The city of Melbourne has been under strict lockdown for the last six weeks. The state currently makes up around 75% of Australia's active coronavirus cases.

India has registered another single-day spike of 94,372 new daily confirmed cases. The country's overall tally has reached 4.75 million, but with a strong recovery rate officials are positive that India is fighting the virus well. India is testing more than 1 million people per day.

Indonesia has confirmed it will impose stricter rules in the capital of Jakarta from Monday. The country now has the highest number of deaths in Southeast Asia — 8,723.

The South Korean capital of Seoul will ease stringent social distancing rules, the health minister announced. The eased rules will be effective from Monday for two weeks.

Africa

South Africa's economy is likely o shrink by more than the government's predicted 7% this year, the finance minister has said. A strict lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic saw the economy brought to a near-standstill.

Americas

Brazil, the worst-hit country in Latin America charted more than 131,000 deaths on Saturday. Latin America this week passed 8 million infections, making it the most badly-affected region in the world.

The United States has not "rounded the corner" on the coronavirus pandemic, according to the top government infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci. President Donald Trump made the claim earlier on the week, but Fauci said the statistics showed that this is not yet true.

