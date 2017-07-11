Coronavirus digest: Austria, France ease lockdowns

Austria relaxed coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, allowing restaurants, hotels and theaters to reopen their doors for the first time in more than five months.



"The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

Quarantine will also no longer be required for many foreign visitors to Austria starting on Wednesday, said Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein.

Visitors, however, must provide a health certificate showing they aren't infected with the coronavirus.

"The infection numbers are going down in many countries, which is why we can announce these entry relaxations in parallel to our steps to open up this country," Mückstein said.

People visiting restaurants and bars must still abide by France's social distancing rules

France reopened its terraces, albeit limited to 50% of their capacitiy and to six people per table. Restaurants and cafes will have to wait until June 9 to allow customers indoors.

Cinemas, theaters and museums in France can again welcome visitors, who must still wear masks and maintain physical distance.

France's 7 p.m. nightly curfew will be delayed by two hours — so running from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Disneyland Paris has said it would reopen on June 17.

France's easing of restrictions come ahead of a full-scale unlocking of activities planned on June 30.

Germany's confirmed number of coronavirus cases increased by 11,040 to 3,614,095, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. That's almost 4,000 fewer cases than the same time last week. The reported death toll rose by 284 to 86,665.

Asia

Countries throughout Asia have tightened restrictions following several COVID-19 outbreaks.

Coronavirus success story Taiwan has reported more than 1,000 cases since last week and put more than 600,000 people in two-week medical isolation.

Taiwan raised its COVID-19 alert level for the whole island on Wednesday as it logged another 267 new cases. The capital Taipei is already under a higher alert level, with restrictions on gatherings and the closure of some nonessential shops and entertainment venues.

The latest surge is believed to be driven by the more easily transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom, also referred to as the British variant.

India has set another record for daily COVID-19 fatalities, even as infections declined. The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 4,529 deaths in the last 24 hours, driving the overall death toll to 283,248.

The South Asian country also confirmed 267,334 new infections, as daily cases dropped below 300,000 for the third consecutive day.

Mongolia has seen its death toll jump from 15 to 233.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places A difficult mountain climb Medical staff who want to vaccinate the inhabitants of the mountainous regions of southeastern Turkey must be physically fit. Ensuring vaccinations in the mountain villages is particularly important, Dr. Zeynep Eralp told DW. "People often live close together, and an infection could spread quickly," she said. Also, people don't like going to hospitals, so "we have to go to them."

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Through snow and ice Many elderly people can't make the journey to a vaccination center. In the Maira Valley in the western Italian Alps, close to the border with France, doctors go from house to house to give residents older than 80 their COVID-19 shot. A blessing from the roadside Madonna is a bonus.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Flight to the remote north Carrying a single vial containing several doses of vaccine, this nurse is en route to Eagle, a town on the Yukon River in the US state of Alaska with fewer than 100 inhabitants. Indigenous people are prioritized in many immunization programs. Depending on where they live, the nearest health clinic can be far away.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Some need convincing Anselmo Tunubala washes his hands before vaccinating an elderly lady. Every day, the 49-year-old is out and about in the mountains of southwestern Colombia, telling people in the local language about the importance of a vaccination. He is a member of the Misak, many of whom are skeptical about vaccination because they tend to rely on traditional medicine and the guidance of religious leaders.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Hours of walking The men and women in the above photo walked up to four hours to get their coronavirus shot in the remote village of Nueva Colonia in central Mexico. They belong to the indigenous Wixarika people, perhaps better known under the name Huichol.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Holding steady For her shot, Olga Pimentel simply pulled up her boat next to that of the vaccination team. The community of Nossa Senhora do Livramento on the Rio Negro in Brazil can only be reached by river. "Beautiful! It hardly hurt," the 72-year-old laughed and shouted, "Viva o SUS!" — "long live Brazil's public health service!"

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Vaccination by candlelight For a long time, right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro campaigned against COVID-19 vaccinations in Brazil. But in the meantime, the campaign has taken off. Indigenous people and quilombolas, descendants of African slaves, were among the first to be vaccinated. Raimunda Nonata, 70, lives in a community without power so she got her shot by candlelight.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Paddle over the lake After their vaccination, an elderly woman and her daughter paddle away from the island of Bwama, the largest in Lake Bunyonyi in Uganda. The government in the central African country is trying to supply remote areas with the vaccine.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Rough terrain Another journey over the water — but his time, no boat. On the way to the village of Jari in Zimbabwe, this vaccination team had to navigate a flooded road. According to the African Union's health agency, Africa CDC, fewer than 1% of the population in Zimbabwe has been fully vaccinated to date. Medical staff came first.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Welcome house call Japan may have huge, sprawling cities, but many people also live in small, isolated villages with only a few hundred inhabitants — like here, in Kitaaiki. Residents who can't make it to the next city are happy to welcome the doctor and a vaccine at home.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Valuable goods Indonesia launched its vaccination campaign in January. From Banda Aceh, the medical team traveled via boat to remote islands. The vaccines in the cooler are so valuable that the team was accompanied by security personnel.

COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places Superspreader event? India has been hardest hit by the pandemic in recent weeks. In mid-March, medical personnel made their way to the village of Bahakajari on the Brahmaputra River, where a group of women registered for their COVID-19 shot. None wore face masks or kept a safe distance. Author: Uta Steinwehr



Hong Kong and Singapore have postponed a quarantine-free travel bubble for a second time after an outbreak in Singapore of unknown origin.

China has recorded new cases apparently tied to contact with people arriving from abroad.

Japan's Health Ministry is looking into allowing pharmacists to administer coronavirus vaccines to accelerate its vaccination drive, a government spokesman has said. The announcement comes as calls grow for the Olympics to be canceled.

With just 65 days to go before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, less than 30% of medics in Japan's major cities have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the country's Nikkei newspaper reported.

Japanese figures released this week showed that three months into the country's COVID-19 vaccination push, less than 40% of its medical workers are fully vaccinated.

