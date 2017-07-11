Coronavirus digest: Australian vaccine rollout like 'Hunger Games'

The health minister for Australia's most populous state New South Wales compared getting a vaccine in the country to the "Hunger Games" on Monday.

"Until we get enough vaccine and enough GPs actually at the front line able to provide that vaccine into arms, we will continue to have effectively The Hunger Games going on here in New South Wales," said Brad Hazzard.

The reference to the popular trilogy — set in a dystopian future where a group of young people participates in a televised battle to the death — was seemingly meant to emphasize the desperation of many residents seeking appointments for the life-saving jabs.

Australia has managed to vaccinate just 7% of its 25 million population — the lowest inoculation rate among developed nations.

The NSW state premier said the next two days will be "absolutely critical" in deciding whether a two-week lockdown in Sydney, set to end on July 9, will have to be extended amid rising delta variant cases.

Here's a wrap of the major coronavirus developments around the world.

Europe

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel was hospitalized Sunday, the government said.

The 48-year-old will be kept under observation as tests are carried out a week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He went into isolation on June 27, less than two days after attending a European Union summit in Brussels. None of the other 26 EU leaders who attended the summit were considered a contact case.

Bettel had already received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on May 6.

The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth will on Monday award the National Health Service (NHS) with the George Cross — the highest civilian gallantry award — in recognition of health workers' service during the pandemic, the government announced.

"This award recognizes all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations," the Queen said in a personal message accompanying the award.

"Collectively, over more than seven decades, they have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion, and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service."

Germany confirmed 212 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of infections to 3,731,124, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. The figure represents a 3% fall on the previous week.

Americas

US President Joe Biden celebrated the country's Independence Day with an upbeat message about getting the coronavirus under control.

"Two hundred and forty-five years ago, we declared our independence from a distant king. Today, we are closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus," Biden said.

"We've gained the upper hand against this virus," he said.

But he added: "Don't get me wrong: COVID-19 has not been vanquished. We all know powerful variants have emerged, like the delta variant."

adi/rt (AFP, Reuters)