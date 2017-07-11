Coronavirus digest: Australian vaccine rollout like 'Hunger Games'

The health minister for Australia's most populous state New South Wales compared getting a vaccine in the country to the "Hunger Games" on Monday.

"Until we get enough vaccine and enough GPs actually at the front line able to provide that vaccine into arms, we will continue to have effectively 'The Hunger Games' going on here in New South Wales," said Brad Hazzard.

The reference to the popular trilogy — set in a dystopian future where a group of young people participates in a televised battle to the death — was seemingly meant to emphasize the desperation of many residents seeking appointments for the life-saving jabs.

Australia has managed to vaccinate just 7% of its 25 million population — the lowest inoculation rate among industrialized nations.

The NSW state premier said the next two days will be "absolutely critical" in deciding whether a two-week lockdown in Sydney, set to end on July 9, will have to be extended amid rising delta variant cases.

Here's a wrap of the major coronavirus developments around the world.

Europe

Britain's royal palace has said Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating after a contact tested positive for COVID.

"Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said Monday.

The palace says 39-year-old Kate does not have any COVID symptoms.

Kate had been due to attend events with her husband Prince William on Monday celebrating the 73rd birthday of Britain's National Health Service.

Under current UK rules, contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases must quarantine at home for 10 days. Both Kate and William received first doses of coronavirus vaccine

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel was hospitalized Sunday, the government said.

The 48-year-old will be kept under observation as tests are carried out a week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He went into isolation on June 27, less than two days after attending a European Union summit in Brussels. None of the other 26 EU leaders who attended the summit were considered a contact case.

Bettel had already received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on May 6.

The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth will on Monday award the National Health Service (NHS) with the George Cross — the highest civilian gallantry award — in recognition of health workers' service during the pandemic, the government announced.

"This award recognizes all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations," the Queen said in a personal message accompanying the award.

"Collectively, over more than seven decades, they have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion, and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil a plan to lift coronavirus restrictions from July 19.

In a statement released ahead of his press conference, he urged the Britons to "learn to live with" the virus.

Full reopening was initially planned for June 21, but a surge in the delta variant, believed to be even more contagious than the original strain, forced the government to push back the date.

"Today we will set out how we can restore people's freedoms," the prime minister's statement on Monday read.

Germany confirmed 212 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of infections to 3,731,124, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. The figure represents a 3% fall on the previous week.

Americas

US President Joe Biden celebrated the country's Independence Day with an upbeat message about getting the coronavirus under control.

"Two hundred and forty-five years ago, we declared our independence from a distant king. Today, we are closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus," Biden said.

"We've gained the upper hand against this virus," he said.

But he added: "Don't get me wrong: COVID-19 has not been vanquished. We all know powerful variants have emerged, like the delta variant."

Venezuela gave the COVAX system an ultimatum this week to send the country's share of vaccines.

President Nicolas Maduro said payments to cover the $120 million fee have already been made to the global vaccine-sharing scheme.

He said that officials had been instructed to "give the COVAX system an ultimatum: they send us the vaccines, or they give us the money back, period."

"The COVAX system has failed Venezuela," the president said. "They don't answer us."

Asia

India reported 39,796 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its health ministry said. This was the lowest daily increase since March 19.

Active cases in the country number 482,071.

The country also registered 723 new deaths, bringing total fatalities there to 402,728.

adi/rt (AFP, Reuters)