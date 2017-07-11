Coronavirus digest: Australian state to deploy military to enforce isolation measures

New and Noteworthy

Australian Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews said 500 military personnel will be deployed to the country's second-most populated state to bolster COVID-19 self-isolation orders, with anyone found in breach of those measures facing new fines of nearly A$5,000 ($3,559.00, €3,000). The only exemption will be for urgent medical care.

"There is literally no reason for you to leave your home and if you were to leave your home and not be found there, you will have a very difficult time convincing Victoria police that you have a lawful reason," Andrews told reporters. Victoria earlier this week imposed a night curfew.

Americas

Latin America has surpassed five million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with Brazil driving the regional surge.

The region, which now has over 200,000 deaths,is struggling to contain the spread of the virus, with infections picking up pace as governments ease restrictions in the hopes of recovering the economy. Health experts say it has been difficult to contain the virus in the region's poor, densely packed cities.

Asia

Hong Kong reported 78 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the first time in almost two weeks that new cases had fallen into double-digits. Mainland China registered 36 new cases across the country, down from 43 the previous day. Of those, 28 were in the northwestern region of Xinjiang and two in Liaoning province in the northeast. Another six cases were brought by Chinese arriving from overseas. No new deaths were registered.

Europe

School children in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern went back to school on Monday, the first state in Germany where the academic year has started again following the summer holidays. For the first time since the coronavirus lockdown closed schools in mid-March, the state's 152,700 pupils and students will once again have daily classes.

