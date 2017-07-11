Coronavirus digest: Australian bushfire forces residents to flee amid lockdown

Residents in areas east of the Australian city of Perth were forced to leave their homes during a coronavirus-induced lockdown on Tuesday due to a massive wildfire.

The fire encompassed nearly 7,000 hectares (17,000 acres) of land, with a 60-kilometer (37-mile) perimeter near the town of Wooroloo. Areas impacted include the shires of Mundaring, Chittering, Northam, and the city of Swan.

"We are just waiting for confirmation of the numbers but we're looking somewhere in the vicinity of 30-plus homes lost," Swan Mayor Kevin Bailey told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Residents were forced to flee, except in areas where it became too dangerous to leave their homes.

"I could smell the fire and went out the back and the whole yard was filled with smoke,'' said Melissa Stahl, 49, who received a text message telling her to evacuate. "We grabbed bedding, photos, the two kids and the dog and got out of there,'' she added.

Roads out of some Perth suburbs were lined with cars as people attempted to leave, amid confusion about where to go during a COVID-19 lockdown.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

An overview of coronavirus news around the world follows.

Americas

The United States will not conduct immigration enforcement arrests at vaccination sites across the country, the Department of Homeland Security has announced. The sites have been deemed "sensitive locations" that will not be targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents except under "extraordinary circumstances."

The statement is aimed at encouraging everyone, "regardless of immigration status," to get vaccinated when they find themselves eligible. In the past, health care facilities and churches were among some sensitive locations where arrests would not be carried out.

Europe

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced that the country has no plans to reopen ski lifts in winter resorts, at least for all of February.

"The hygiene situation does not allow the reopening of the ski lifts in our ski resorts," Castex tweeted after meeting representatives from the industry. No date was given for a planned reopening.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 6,114 and 861 people have died in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

The former head of the Berlin International Film Festival, Dieter Kosslick, said he had high hopes that cinemas would make a comeback after the pandemic.

"Many people notice things that they had previously forgotten about. Whether that is cooking or culture," said Kosslick, speaking ahead of the release of his memoirs in Germany.

Kosslick, who was the director of the Berlinale festival from 2001 until 2019, said people's appreciation of culture had increased during the pandemic.

"And therefore I am confident that cinema will have its comeback. But it will be different," Kosslick said.

Asia

Japan is seeking to extend its state of emergency across 10 prefectures until March 7, according to Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura. He said that while the situation was improving, Japan’s medical system was still under considerable pressure.

China has reported its lowest new infections in a month with 30 cases reported in the mainland, down from 42 a day earlier, according to official figures. Of these, 18 cases originated overseas, higher than the number of locally transmitted cases for the first time in about a month.

