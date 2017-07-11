Coronavirus digest: Australia to ease testing rules amid surge

Australia needs "a gear change" to manage testing requirements, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, allowing that the country was easing its COVID-19 testing rules to cope with the omicron-fueled surge in infections.

This change would entail redefining who qualifies as a close contact and the furlough of virus-exposed workers.

"We just can't have everybody just being taken out of circulation because they just happen to be at a particular place at a particular time," the prime minister said.

Once the proposed rules on close contacts kick in, most people would not have to get PCR tests or isolate themselves.

This would cut long lines at testing sites and end 72-to-96-hour waits for lab results.

Morrison's comments come as New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported a near doubling in daily cases.

Global

The World Health Organization warned on Wednesday that the omicron variant still poses a "very high" risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems.

Cases have shot up by 11 percent globally in the last week, and omicron had become the dominant strain in the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

Europe

Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases reported 40,043 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The death toll rose by 414 to a total of 111,219.

The nationwide seven-day incidence — the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants — dropped to 205.5 from 215.6 the previous day.

Meanwhile, the German Police Union (GdP) said it was concerned about the psychological consequences faced by police officers deployed at protests against COVID-19 measures.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to get vaccinated on Wednesday, saying the overwhelming majority of people in intensive care units with COVID had not yet received their booster.

Johnson also said people should celebrate on New Year's Eve with caution after he decided against bringing in tougher restrictions.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID again and will be absent for the Premier League match against Manchester City on January 1, the English soccer club said Wednesday.

Arteta's first positive test came in March 2020 and was a key factor in the suspension of the Premier League when the pandemic first spread through Europe.

Poland reported its highest daily number of COVID-related deaths in the fourth wave on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska said.

Officials said 794 died in the previous 24 hours.

The country also reported 15,571 new infections. The consistently high daily caseload has forced authorities to tighten anti-pandemic restrictions.

Americas

New York City will seek to limit classroom closures, and no longer quarantine entire classrooms exposed to the coronavirus.

City authorities will instead prioritize a ramped-up testing program so that asymptomatic students testing negative for COVID-19 can remain in school, officials said.

The new policy, called "Stay Safe, and Stay Open" by Mayor Bill de Blasio will take effect from January 3.

Asia

Amid a surge in cases, the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday that visitors from 11 African countries will continue to be banned from entering South Korea, while all other international arrivals will have to quarantine for ten days, until February 3.

Police in the south of China have paraded four alleged violators of COVID restrictions through the streets, state media reported Wednesday.

China banned such public shaming of criminal suspects in 2010 but the practice has resurfaced as officials attempt to enforce the country's zero-COVID stance.

Four masked citizens in hazmat suits, carrying placards displaying their photos and names, were paraded in front of a crowd in Guangxi region's Jingxi city, state-run Guangxi News said.

jsi, adi/dj (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)