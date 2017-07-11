Coronavirus digest: Australia puts 500 tennis players, staff in isolation

Melbourne — Australia's second-most populous city — reimposed coronavirus restrictions on Thursday after a worker at an Australian Open quarantine hotel tested positive for COVID-19.

Over 500 players and officials have been isolated and Thursday evening's draw for the Open has been moved to Friday.

Six tuneups at Melbourne Park — five ATP and WTA warm-up tournaments, as well as the ATP Cup team event — scheduled to be held earlier in the day were also canceled as a precaution.

Victoria state health officials insisted that the risk to players and officials is "low."

Dedicated facilities have been set up to ensure the players and officials get tested quickly and can be back on court by Friday.

The Grand Slam, scheduled to begin on February 8, had earlier been delayed by three weeks to allow players to quarantine and play warm-up matches.

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said he was "absolutely confident" the tournament would be able to start on Monday as planned.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews also said he did not expect the start of the event to be affected. However, state opposition leader Michael O'Brien demanded a final call within 48 hours.

"We don't want to see a situation as we did with the Grand Prix, where crowds were literally turning up, only to be turned away," O'Brien told the Melbourne Herald Sun newspaper.

"I think people are entitled to know what's happening, and the government should be making their minds up in the next 24 to 48 hours."

Read on for an overview of today's most important coronavirus stories from around the world.

World

The total number of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 has surpassed the number of recorded infections.

According to data from Oxford University and the US-based Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of vaccines administered globally reached 104.9 million on Wednesday.

The total number of recorded infections, collated by Reuters, had reached 104.1 million. However, the real number of cases is likely to be much higher due to the high rate of asymptomatic cases and discrepancies in testing around the world.

Europe

Spain's death toll passed the grim 60,000 milestone on Thursday even as infection rates began to fall.

Spain has been one of the worst hit by the pandemic in Europe with 2.9 million cases reported since the first outbreak.

Germany has agreed on financial aid for low earners and tax breaks for companies to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing coalition's committee reached the agreement late Wednesday night after nearly five hours of marathon talks.

According to the terms, families will receive a one-off extra payment of €150 ($180) per child to cover extra costs.

The reduced 7% rate of VAT will continue to stay in place for the gastronomy sector until the end of 2022. It was previously set to expire in June.

A new €1-billion rescue fund named "Neustart Kultur" or "a new start for culture" has also been launched to support artists and actors who are unable to perform or showcase their work.

The German Robert Koch Institute recorded 14,211 new coronavirus cases and 786 deaths in the country on Thursday.

Americas

In the United States, new vaccination centers are set to open on February 16 to cater to two Californian communities that have been particularly hard-hit by COVID-19.

The new centers are being set up as state and federal officials attempt to deal with racial and economic disparities impeding immunization efforts in the country.

According to Californian Governor Gavin Newsom, the vaccination sites will have the capacity to administer nearly 6,000 shots per day and will be among the first of over 100 vaccination centers set up in communities of color across the US.

Brazil said on Wednesday that it was in talks to purchase 30 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin vaccines, as regulators have made it easier for the shots to get emergency-use authorizations.

So far, only the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and China's CoronaVac have been allowed in Brazil, the second-worst-hit country in the world after the US, with more than 226,000 coronavirus deaths.

Colombian President Ivan Duque on Wednesday urged the international community to help his country inoculate nearly one million Venezuelan migrants without migration papers.

The appeal came only two months after Duque faced criticism for announcing in December that undocumented migrants from Venezuela would be dropped from Colombia's vaccination drive.

ab,dvv/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)