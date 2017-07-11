Coronavirus digest: Australia puts 500 tennis players, staff in isolation

Melbourne — Australia's second-most populous city — reimposed coronavirus restrictions on Thursday after a worker at an Australian Open quarantine hotel tested positive for COVID-19.

Over 500 players and officials have been isolated and Thursday evening's draw for the Open has been moved to Friday.

Six tuneups at Melbourne Park — five ATP and WTA warm-up tournaments, as well as the ATP Cup team event — scheduled to be held earlier in the day were also canceled as a precaution.

Victoria state health officials insisted that the risk to players and officials is "low."

Dedicated facilities have been set up to ensure the players and officials get tested quickly and can be back on court by Friday.

The Grand Slam, scheduled to begin on February 8, had earlier been delayed by three weeks to allow players to quarantine and play warm-up matches.

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said he was "absolutely confident" the tournament would be able to start on Monday as planned.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews also said he did not expect the start of the event to be affected. However, state opposition leader Michael O'Brien demanded a final call within 48 hours.

"We don't want to see a situation as we did with the Grand Prix, where crowds were literally turning up, only to be turned away," O'Brien told the Melbourne Herald Sun newspaper.

"I think people are entitled to know what's happening, and the government should be making their minds up in the next 24 to 48 hours."

Read on for an overview of today's most important coronavirus stories from around the world.

World

The total number of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 has surpassed the number of recorded infections.

According to data from Oxford University and the US-based Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of vaccines administered globally reached 104.9 million on Wednesday.

The total number of recorded infections, collated by Reuters, had reached 104.1 million. However, the real number of cases is likely to be much higher due to the high rate of asymptomatic cases and discrepancies in testing around the world.

Europe

Spain's death toll passed the grim 60,000 milestone on Thursday even as infection rates began to fall.

Spain has been one of the worst hit by the pandemic in Europe with 2.9 million cases reported since the first outbreak.

Germany has agreed on financial aid for low earners and tax breaks for companies to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing coalition's committee reached the agreement late Wednesday night after nearly five hours of marathon talks.

According to the terms, families will receive a one-off extra payment of €150 ($180) per child to cover extra costs.

The reduced 7% rate of VAT will continue to stay in place for the gastronomy sector until the end of 2022. It was previously set to expire in June.

A new €1-billion rescue fund named "Neustart Kultur" or "a new start for culture" has also been launched to support artists and actors who are unable to perform or showcase their work.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Finland The Finnish government will put in place stricter regulations beginning on January 27 for those entering the country. All travelers will have to take a coronavirus test at the border. Finland is restricting entry from all Schengen countries — where people are allowed to travel without border control — permitting only essential travel for work for services like health care and emergency services.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Sweden Travelers from most EU countries, and people travelling from non-EU countries who are exempted from the EU's entry ban, will have to show a negative Covid-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival, or be turned away. The new rules come into force on February 6. There is a ban on entry to Sweden from the UK, Denmark and Norway, apart from Swedish citizens and people who live or work in Sweden.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Denmark Non-essential tourist travel to Denmark is currently being warned against due to high infection levels. Only people with a valid reason and a negative coronavirus test, no more than 24 hours old, will be allowed into the country. Denmark's lockdown has been extended until February 28. Restaurants, cafés and pubs, as well as cultural and leisure facilities, remain closed.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Switzerland Switzerland's border with its neighbors, Schengen zone countries and most of Europe are open. Arrivals from some nations and regions that are classified "high risk" due to their infection rate are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. Flights from the UK and South Africa have been suspended. Since January 18, stores have had to close, with the exception of suppliers of everyday goods.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Luxembourg Travelers from EU and Schengen Area countries can enter Luxembourg without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test unless they arrive by air, when since January 29 a negative test must be shown at boarding. Non-essential travel from most third countries is banned until March 31. Non-essential shops are open, but bars and restaurants are closed in Luxembourg and there is a curfew from 11 p.m.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Czech Republic The Czech Republic has banned all non-essential travel, suspending the "traffic light system" for travelers. Exemptions are made for those working or studying in the Czech Republic. Border checkpoints are not place. A state of emergency is in effect throughout the country. There are curfew restrictions between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Stores for daily needs are open, but everything else is closed.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Norway Norway has closed its border to all but essential travel in a bid to halt the further spread of coronavirus variants. Unlike previous versions of the entry rules, there are very few exceptions, aside from Norwegian residents returning only "socially critical personnel" are exempt. The border closure comes into force on January 29 for two weeks, at which time the situation will be reviewed.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Poland As of January 1, travellers from non-EU countries can only enter Poland for essential travel. The borders are open to travelers from the majority of EU. All arrivals to Poland must self-isolate for 10 days with some exceptions related to work or residency in Poland. The country now also allows travelers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enter without the need to quarantine.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Turkey All travelers aged 6 years and above will be required to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter Turkey and may be subject to health screening when they arrive. Turkey has currently banned flights from the UK due to the new COVID-19 variant. Shopping centers, markets, restaurants and hairdressers are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week.

Restrictions on non-essential travel in Europe — country by country Croatia New measures temporarily restricting border crossing were introduced on November 30. However, some exemptions have been made. Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the 'green list' can enter the country without any restrictions. That's providing they show no symptoms and haven’t been in close proximity to an infected person. Author: Susan Bonney-Cox



The German Robert Koch Institute recorded 14,211 new coronavirus cases and 786 deaths in the country on Thursday.

Americas

In the United States, new vaccination centers are set to open on February 16 to cater to two Californian communities that have been particularly hard-hit by COVID-19.

The new centers are being set up as state and federal officials attempt to deal with racial and economic disparities impeding immunization efforts in the country.

According to Californian Governor Gavin Newsom, the vaccination sites will have the capacity to administer nearly 6,000 shots per day and will be among the first of over 100 vaccination centers set up in communities of color across the US.

Brazil said on Wednesday that it was in talks to purchase 30 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin vaccines, as regulators have made it easier for the shots to get emergency-use authorizations.

So far, only the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and China's CoronaVac have been allowed in Brazil, the second-worst-hit country in the world after the US, with more than 226,000 coronavirus deaths.

Colombian President Ivan Duque on Wednesday urged the international community to help his country inoculate nearly one million Venezuelan migrants without migration papers.

The appeal came only two months after Duque faced criticism for announcing in December that undocumented migrants from Venezuela would be dropped from Colombia's vaccination drive.

Asia

Saudi Arabia will close restaurants and entertainment venues for 10 days from Thursday evening, two days after the country banned arrivals from 20 countries including Germany, France and the UK.

Weddings and work conferences at hotels and other private facilities will be banned for 30 days as the country attempts to curb rising infection rates. The Gulf country has recorded 368,500 cases and 6,386 deaths so far.

Taiwan reported the first death of a foreign patient from COVID-19, bringing the country's total death toll to the relatively low number of nine.

The patient was a British man who had contracted the new virus variant first detected in the UK. The country also announced two new infections on Thursday, both foreign — the total number of cases recorded in the country reached 919.

The COVAX vaccine-sharing program will deliver 1.992 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by the Indian Serum Institute, to North Korea during the first half of the year, agencies involved in the program said. The east Asian country has not reported any cases of COVID-19.

The Palestinian Authority is set to receive 10,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, days after it launched its vaccination program with small delivery of doses from Israel, which is currently leading the world in terms of per capita administered vaccines.

ab,dvv/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)