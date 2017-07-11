Coronavirus digest: Auckland emerges from weeklong lockdown

Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city, emerged Sunday from a weeklong lockdown after a community cluster of the more contagious British coronavirus variant was detected.

A health official said there were also no new local COVID-19 cases recorded Sunday, marking a full week of no community transmissions across the country.

Footage on TVNZ, New Zealand's state-owned television network, showed people lined up and waiting outside coffee shops Sunday morning.

Residents of Auckland, a city of almost two million, still face limits on public gatherings.

But schools and businesses can reopen, and people can travel between regions.

Mask-wearing is still obligatory on public transport. Authorities hope restrictions there could be further eased on Friday.

Across the rest of New Zealand, most COVID-19 restrictions were also lifted Sunday.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand has reported 2,043 COVID-19 cases, including 72 active ones, and only 26 deaths.

DW has an overview of other major COVID developments around the world.

Oceania

Neighboring Australia also had no local COVID-19 cases on Sunday, making it the 37th day of no infections this year.

Australia has recorded no related deaths in 2021.

The nation has begun AstraZeneca vaccinations. Health Minister Greg Hunt was among the first to receive the vaccine on Sunday.

The vaccine rollout had become complicated following a dispute with Italy. However authorities say plans are back on track.

The weekly number of administered doses is expected to reach one million by the end of March when local production of the AstraZenca vaccine is set to begin.

Middle East

Israel - Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to reopen on Sunday under certain conditions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced Saturday evening.

Only guests with a "green passport" may be served indoors. Likewise, unvaccinated guests may only be seated in the outdoor area.

Green passport holders - people who have recovered from COVID-19 and people whose second vaccination against it was at least a week ago - enjoy relaxed restrictions.

However, distance and hygiene rules still apply to everyone.

Israel's vaccination campaign has been one of the fastest in the world.

Of the nation's nine million inhabitants, more than 4.9 million people have so far received a first shot and around 3.7 million have also received their second one.



mb/mm (Reuters, AP, dpa)