Coronavirus digest: Athlete infections rise in Tokyo Olympic Village

Organizers confirmed at least 10 coronavirus cases linked to the Olympics, with the two infected athletes listed as non-Japanese. Meanwhile, German experts expect a fourth wave by autumn. Follow DW for the latest.
At least two athletes tested positive for the coronavirus in the Tokyo Olympic Village on Sunday with less than a week to go before the opening of the Games.
Organizers confirmed the positive tests, adding that both cases were listed as non-Japanese. They said another athlete had tested positive but this person was not residing in the Olympic village, a complex of apartments and dining areas.
This comes a day after the first non-athlete tested positive in the Olympic village in Tokyo Bay, which will house 11,000 athletes and thousands of other support staff.
Overall, 10 new infections linked to the Olympics were reported, including media, contractors and personnel, down from 15 on Saturday.
The 2020 Games, delayed last year due to the pandemic, are being held despite widespread opposition from health experts and the general public.
It will open on Friday under a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. The emergency order lasts until August 22, well after the Olympics close on August 8.
Here's a look at the latest coronavirus news from around the world:
Thailand reported a third consecutive day of record case numbers, prompting authorities to expand restrictions, including travel curbs, mall closures and a night-time curfew to three more provinces.
The Southeast Asian country logged 11,397 infections and 101 deaths. The new figures brought the cumulative total to 403,386 cases and 3,341 fatalities.
South Korea will airlift its entire 300-member crew off a navy destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa, after nearly 70 of them tested positive for COVID-19. A replacement team will steer the vessel back home, the Ministry of Defense said.
The country is battling a spike in infections as the highly contagious delta variant spreads throughout the county, forcing authorities to put the Greater Seoul area under a partial lockdown.
Australia's two largest states reported a decline in infections, but added that it could be days before restrictions showed progress in containing the spread of the Delta variant.
New South Wales (NSW) state reported 105 new cases in the previous day, down from 111 the day before, while Victoria confirmed 16 new cases, down from 19.
NSW capital Sydney and Victoria state are under lockdown after a flare-up if the new variant last month.
Israel's daily caseload has exceeded the 1,000-mark for the first times in four months, the country's Ministry of Health announced.
While Sunday's 1,118 new cases were the highest reported in a 24-hour span since mid-March, the country had seen daily cases upwards of 10,000 during the peak of the pandemic in January.
Saudi Arabia is allowing crowds to gather for the second downsized hajj since the start of the pandemic.
The kingdom, home to the two holiest sites in Islam, is allowing only 60,000 fully vaccinated residents to take part in the pilgrimage. The participants were chosen through a lottery.
Germany's public health experts expect a fourth wave by autumn amid rising infections and stagnating vaccinations.
According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control and prevention, the seven-day incidence rate rose for the 10th day in a row, reaching 9.4 new infections per 100,000 residents on Saturday morning, up from 8.6 the previous day and 4.9 at the most recent low on July 6.
"The number of infections is rising again and will continue to do so in the foreseeable future; We are in a race against the Delta variant when it comes to vaccination. Every single vaccination increases the protection of all of us for autumn and winter," Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn said Saturday.
France has launched an investigation into falsified vaccination certificates, according to French media.
Investigators are probing six people, two of whom are in custody, broadcaster France Info reported, citing judicial sources.
Four suspects are said to have procured the fake certificates while the other two are suspected of having bought a fake vaccination certificate, according to newspaper Le Monde.
European Union leaders celebrate the bloc's vaccination program outpacing that of the United States, by inoculating a higher proportion of its population.
"We promised it and it's done. The EU this week overtook the US as the continent with the most first doses in the world," EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Twitter.
The EU had given 55.5% of its population at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 55.4% in the US, France's Europe minister Clement Beaune said, citing statistics website Our World in Data.
adi/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)