Coronavirus digest: Athlete infections rise in Tokyo Olympic Village

At least two athletes tested positive for the coronavirus in the Tokyo Olympic Village on Sunday with less than a week to go before the opening of the Games.

Organizers confirmed the positive tests, adding that both cases were listed as non-Japanese. They said another athlete had tested positive but this person was not residing in the Olympic village, a complex of apartments and dining areas.

This comes a day after the first non-athlete tested positive in the Olympic village in Tokyo Bay, which will house 11,000 athletes and thousands of other support staff.

Overall, 10 new infections linked to the Olympics were reported, including media, contractors and personnel, down from 15 on Saturday.

The 2020 Games, delayed last year due to the pandemic, are being held despite widespread opposition from health experts and the general public.

It will open on Friday under a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. The emergency order lasts until August 22, well after the Olympics close on August 8.

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus news from around the world:

Asia-Pacific

Thailand reported a third consecutive day of record case numbers, prompting authorities to expand restrictions, including travel curbs, mall closures and a night-time curfew to three more provinces.

The Southeast Asian country logged 11,397 infections and 101 deaths. The new figures brought the cumulative total to 403,386 cases and 3,341 fatalities.

South Korea will airlift its entire 300-member crew off a navy destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa, after nearly 70 of them tested positive for COVID-19. A replacement team will steer the vessel back home, the Ministry of Defense said.

The country is battling a spike in infections as the highly contagious delta variant spreads throughout the county, forcing authorities to put the Greater Seoul area under a partial lockdown.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Out and about Commuters queuing up outside the entrance of a metro station in central Delhi. Just weeks ago, India was battling a devastating wave of the coronavirus that brought the country's health care infrastructure to its knees. Supplies of medical oxygen ran short and crematoriums were overrun. As numbers begin to fall, Indians are back on the streets of their capital city.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Undeterred by heat Vendors take a break amid a busy marketplace in Delhi. The fall in coronavirus case numbers comes at a time when temperatures are soaring in the national capital. Even as temperatures touch a peak of 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit), shoppers can be seen thronging local markets, hunting for good deals under the sweltering sun.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Lack of social distancing Large groups of people flock to a crowded flea market in Delhi's neighboring city of Gurgaon, a part of the national capital region. Despite attempts from local authorities to ensure that visitors adhere to COVID-related rules, social distancing remains a distant dream in markets like these. In some cases, mask-wearing shoppers were seen pulling down their masks to bargain for the best price.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Respite from lockdowns A couple walks through the narrow lanes of Khan Market in central Delhi. As cafes, restaurants and bars open for business after weeks of lockdown, many residents are stepping out for a meal or a drink as they seek a change from their COVID lifestyle. Tired of working from home, many young professionals can be seen perched on stools at local coffee shops, sipping on their iced lattes.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Experts warn of third wave As the sun blazes outdoors, malls have become the favored shopping destination for locals. However, as states lift their coronavirus lockdowns in phases, experts have warned that another wave of the virus, in part fuelled by the emergence of the "delta plus" variant, may not be far behind.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Traffic back to normal A large number of cars parked at Connaught Place in New Delhi. As restrictions are lifted and many offices resume work, traffic is back to its regular levels in the national capital region, even during non-peak hours. The short-lived ease of commuting within the city, which is known for its traffic congestion, has come to a quick end.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Coronavirus fatigue sets in A woman shops for ceramic bowls and platters as her dog looks on, in Banjara market, Gurgaon. Over a year after India imposed its first coronavirus-induced lockdown, COVID fatigue has set in. Authorities are finding it increasingly difficult to keep people from stepping out — especially in the cooler evenings — after weeks of staying cooped up inside their homes.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Precarious calm before likely storm While the Indian government was caught off-guard by the last surge, preparations are underway to prevent such a situation from repeating itself. Local administrations and hospitals are looking to bolster the country's health care system. But as masks hang below the chin and social distancing remains a faraway dream, experts say that India could see another surge in the next six to eight weeks. Author: Seerat Chabba (New Delhi)



Australia's two largest states reported a decline in infections, but added that it could be days before restrictions showed progress in containing the spread of the Delta variant.

New South Wales (NSW) state reported 105 new cases in the previous day, down from 111 the day before, while Victoria confirmed 16 new cases, down from 19.

NSW capital Sydney and Victoria state are under lockdown after a flare-up if the new variant last month.

Middle East

Israel's daily caseload has exceeded the 1,000-mark for the first times in four months, the country's Ministry of Health announced.

While Sunday's 1,118 new cases were the highest reported in a 24-hour span since mid-March, the country had seen daily cases upwards of 10,000 during the peak of the pandemic in January.

Saudi Arabia is allowing crowds to gather for the second downsized hajj since the start of the pandemic.

The kingdom, home to the two holiest sites in Islam, is allowing only 60,000 fully vaccinated residents to take part in the pilgrimage. The participants were chosen through a lottery.

Europe

Germany's public health experts expect a fourth wave by autumn amid rising infections and stagnating vaccinations.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control and prevention, the seven-day incidence rate rose for the 10th day in a row, reaching 9.4 new infections per 100,000 residents on Saturday morning, up from 8.6 the previous day and 4.9 at the most recent low on July 6.

"The number of infections is rising again and will continue to do so in the foreseeable future; We are in a race against the Delta variant when it comes to vaccination. Every single vaccination increases the protection of all of us for autumn and winter," Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn said Saturday.

France has launched an investigation into falsified vaccination certificates, according to French media.

Investigators are probing six people, two of whom are in custody, broadcaster France Info reported, citing judicial sources.

Four suspects are said to have procured the fake certificates while the other two are suspected of having bought a fake vaccination certificate, according to newspaper Le Monde.

European Union leaders celebrate the bloc's vaccination program outpacing that of the United States, by inoculating a higher proportion of its population.

"We promised it and it's done. The EU this week overtook the US as the continent with the most first doses in the world," EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Twitter.

The EU had given 55.5% of its population at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 55.4% in the US, France's Europe minister Clement Beaune said, citing statistics website Our World in Data.

adi/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)