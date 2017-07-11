Coronavirus digest: AstraZeneca slashes Polish vaccine deliveries

AstraZeneca will reduce the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to Poland by 550,000 in March, the prime minister's top aide Michal Dworczyk said on Friday.

The announcement comes after several EU countries announced they were halting the use of the shot, over concerns about a possible link to blood clots.

AstraZeneca has been struggling to fulfill its European vaccine contract commitments.

The manufacturer has cut back first-quarter projected deliveries from at least 80 million to 40 million doses, citing production difficulties. It later told EU countries it would cut deliveries by another 50% in the second quarter, frustrating lawmakers.

Poland's vaccination program has been hampered by delivery delays from producers. The country of 38 million has administered over 4 million vaccine doses.

Here's an overview of other developments around the world

Global

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio-Guterres expressed concern on Thursday that wealthier countries are far outpacing poorer nations with vaccinating their populations.

Guterres called on coronavirus vaccines to be seen as a "global public good."

According to the New York Times coronavirus world vaccination tracker, Israel, Seychelles, and Bahrain are the top countries with the highest percentages of their populations fully vaccinated. Poorer countries are rushing to secure more doses, with developing nations such as Brazil facing a surge in deaths.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres thinks vaccines should been seen as a global good

Europe

The Italian government banned a batch of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine on Thursday, due to reports of people develop blood clots after receiving the shot. The move comes after Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspended the administration of the vaccine.

However, regulators said it was unclear whether there is a link between the shot and adverse effects, and halted its use as a precaution.

The Romanian government followed suit after Italy, banning 4,200 doses from the same Astrazeneca/Oxford batch.

"We take this measure as an extreme precaution," Romania's national vaccination center said in a statement, adding there was no "scientific reason" in Romania for banning the vaccine batch.

Americas

US President Joe Biden announced during an address on Thursday that US states should make all adult Americans eligible for vaccination by May 1. Biden had previously said there would be enough vaccines available for all Americans by the end of May.

Asia

Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, along with other top political leaders, scrapped plans to receive doses of the Astrazeneca/Oxford vaccine on Friday, sharing the same concerns with Italy and Romania about possible blood clots.

