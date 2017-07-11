Coronavirus digest: Argentina suspends flights from Brazil, Chile, Mexico

Argentina will suspend flights from Brazil, Chile, and Mexico starting Saturday to prevent the spread of different strains of the coronavirus from entering the country.

Travelers returning from abroad will also be tested for COVID-19 before boarding a flight, upon arrival and seven days later, local media reported.

"Until further notice, regular flights will be suspended from... Chile, Brazil, Mexico," the Argentinian government said in a statement.

A similar measure was already in place for flights from the United Kingdom after a new variant was detected there in December.

The Latin American country has so far registered more than 2.2 million cases of COVID-19, and over 55,000 deaths.

Vaccine update

Pfizer has begun clinical trials for its COVID vaccine in children under the age of eleven, the company said Thursday.

"Together with our partner BioNTech, we have dosed the first healthy children in a global Phase 1/2/3 continuous study to further evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine," Pfizer told the news agency AFP.

"We are proud to start this much-needed study for children and families eagerly awaiting a possible vaccine option."

Europe

Germany will require everyone entering the country by plane to undergo a coronavirus test starting on Sunday. Previously, only travelers from high-risk areas were required to present a negative test.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 21,573, bringing the total to 2,734,753 since the start of the pandemic. The reported death toll rose by 183 to 75,623, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

European Union leaders agreed at a summit on Thursday to increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines in Europe. The bloc also increased control over exports of COVID vaccines outside of the EU in a bid to combat vaccine shortages.

Americas

Some businesses in the United States are offering their workers incentives to take the vaccines.

Many grocery chains offering two to four hours of paid leave time for employees to get vaccinated, while others are offering transportation, and bonuses of up to $500 (€424).

These businesses are most where the workers are at a high risk of contracting the virus, such as slaughterhouses, supermarkets, and farms.

California's Bolthouse Farms has been paying $500 to all full-time employees who take the jabs while Kroger, the largest grocery chain in the country, is giving $100 to those who are vaccinated.

A year of COVID in international street art Wuhan, China By early 2020, the epidemic was full blown in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, where experts are still investigating the origins of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Then on March 11, WHO officially described the international COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. This street art in the city depicts two nurses dressed in full protective gear while fighting the virus.

A year of COVID in international street art Italy One of the first big outbreaks of the virus in Europe occurred in Italy in the northern region of Lombardy, where hospitals were filled to capacity. Naturally, the entire country was affected, with tourism essentially shutting down, including in Rome where these two rule-abiding lovers were painted.

A year of COVID in international street art Germany Early in the pandemic in Germany, toilet paper became a hot commodity, as people started worrying about supply shortages. And since it did run out of stock, grocery stores had to put limits on the number of packages that could be purchased. In this Berlin artwork by Eme Freethinker, Gollum from "Lord of the Rings" watches the squirrel Scrat from "Ice Age" as he steals a roll of toilet paper.

A year of COVID in international street art Mexico Healhcare workers have been applauded as they work tirelessly through the unforgiving pandemic. It's no wonder that graffiti artists around the world have idolized them. In this painting by urban artist Applez, in Mexico City, a healthcare worker wears a mask with Superman's logo.

A year of COVID in international street art Australia Another picture paying homage to health care workers is this mural in Melbourne, Australia. It was painted for International Nurses Day, on May 12, 2020, which is celebrated in honor of Florence Nightingale, the English founder of modern nursing born on that date 200 years ago.

A year of COVID in international street art Scotland A pedestrian walks past street art in Glasgow, Scotland depicting the subjects of famous artworks wearing masks. The UK imposed heavy restrictions in December after a new variant of the virus, now referred to as the "British variant," began to circulate rapidly.

A year of COVID in international street art Greece This work of art is on the side of a hospital in Thessaloniki, where medical and nursing staff first tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the summer of 2020. Cases are currently on the rise in both cities, which have been in strict lockdown since November.

A year of COVID in international street art Senegal In the past year, many of us have likely pondered hygienic practices more than ever. Members of the Senegalese graffiti collective RBS CREW tag a wall of the Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar with a graffiti representing a man sneezing into his flexed elbow, as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 virus.

A year of COVID in international street art India An Indian resident wearing a facemask walks past a graffiti of the Buddha also wearing a similar blue surgical mask. Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, who lives in northern India, was given the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine on March 6 and urged others to do the same.

A year of COVID in international street art Ireland A mural by artist Emma Blake mimics the famous "We can do it!" American wartime poster. In the war against the virus, the battle is being fought in hospitals around the world by healthcare workers like the one depicted in this painting found in Dublin, Ireland.

A year of COVID in international street art New York City, USA When former US President Donald Trump was in office, he initially downplayed the seriousness of the virus and at one point even suggested injecting disinfectant could cure it. A mural mocking the former president was painted by street artist Pure Genius in New York City.

A year of COVID in international street art Illinois, USA A graffiti featuring Albert Einstein wearing a mask by artist Kate Tully is displayed in Prospect Heights, Illinois. Although the pandemic hit the US hard, causing hundreds of thousands of deaths so far, it is currently leading Europe in vaccine distribution.

A year of COVID in international street art The Netherlands A girl wearing a mask holding a heart painted with the colors of the Dutch flag was painted as a sign of hope for those suffering from the coronavirus and its effects. In January and February violent clashes broke out between riot police and Dutch residents angry about new coronavirus restrictions.

A year of COVID in international street art Kenya Residents wearing masks walk past a mean-looking coronavirus which is clearly unwelcome in Nairobi, Kenya, where it was painted. Kenya is currently distributing the AstraZeneca vaccine, making it the first East African nation to receive the vaccination. Author: Sarah Hucal



Peru's Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said that a study based on a sampling throughout Lima showed that the new Brazilian variant was responsible for 40 percent of infections in the capital city.

Peru has a 2,800-kilometer-long border with Brazil and first detected the variant in January in its Amazonian region of Loreto.

Uruguay, which until recently was praised for its management of the pandemic and ability to limit its spread without going into a lockdown, is now confronted by a "complex situation," President Luis Lacalle Pou said.

The new variant has put Uruguay's health system under pressure.

Paraguay is running out of beds in intensive care units, while President Mario Abdo's handling of the coronavirus crisis has led to protests demanding his resignation.

Mexico surpassed 200,000 coronavirus death, becoming the third country in the world to cross this bleak milestone.

The total number of fatalities now stands at 200,211, the health ministry said.

As the country prepared for the Easter holidays around the start of April, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Mexico's top infectious disease expert warned of the risk of a new wave of infections.

Colombia has approved the emergency use of Johnson and Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, the director of the food and drug regulator INVIMA said on Thursday.

"In its capacity as regulator, INVIMA has authorized the emergency use of the vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Janssen, of the multinational Johnson & Johnson Colombia," INVIMA director Julio Cesar Aldana said.

The J&J vaccine is single-shot and has less demanding storage needs than some other approved vaccines, he said.

Asia Pacific

Australia on Friday reported its first locally acquired coronavirus case in more than a week after a 26-year-old man in Queensland tested positive.

The person has been infectious for a week but remained isolated at home since developing symptoms on Monday, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

Authorities have placed restrictions on hospitals, retirement homes, and disability centers in the state capital Brisbane, banning visitors starting Friday.

Africa

Every third Ethiopian could be infected with COVID-19, the country's national public health institute said on Thursday, calling the situation "alarming."

Local media reported that all of the East African nation's intensive care units were occupied, and no oxygen tanks were available.

Ethiopia is among the five African nations worst affected by the pandemic.

