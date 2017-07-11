Coronavirus digest: Argentina announces 'circuit-breaker' curbs

Argentina has tightened coronavirus curbs for the first time this year after reporting record COVID-19 infections and deaths over the past week.

The strict "circuit-breaker" measures were announced on Thursday when more than 35,000 cases were reported for the third consecutive day.

"We are living the worst moment since the pandemic began," President Alberto Fernandez said. "Today as never before we must all take care of ourselves to avoid all the losses that we can."

The restrictions will come into effect on Saturday and are scheduled to last until May 31.

All educational institutions and non-essential businesses will be shut while social, religious and sporting activities will be suspended.

The stricter measures come amid the acceleration of a previously slow vaccine roll out.

Only 4.7% of Argentina's 45 million people have been fully vaccinatedand 18.4% have received at least one jab, according to Reuters.

Here's the latest on coronavirus from around the world.

Americas

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a hate crimes law that is aimed at protecting Asian-Amercans who have been subjected to increased racial attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Too many Asian-Americans have been waking up this past year genuinely fearing for their safety, just opening their door and walking down the street," Biden said, adding that the community had been made a "scapegoat."

The bill gives better access for reporting such crimes and aims at a smoother process for the authorities to respond.

The president signed the bill following rare, overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress.

"I mean this from the bottom of my heart: hate can be given no safe harbor in America," Biden said. "Silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit."

In a positive sign for its rebounding economy, the US saw a dip in the number of people seeking unemployment benefits last week. The development comes at a time when Republican-led states are looking to cut a federal benefit for the unemployed.

Texas, Georgia, Ohio and Iowa are among the 22 states that intend to begin blocking a $300-a-week federal benefit for the jobless starting in June.

The nationwide payment is a part of Biden's $1.9 trillion (€1.55 trillion) financial rescue package and will last until September 6.

The US has reported a steady decline in jobless claims in five of the past six weeks and last week the number fell to 444,000 — a new pandemic low, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Europe

European Union citizens should soon be able to travel freely across the bloc without having to worry about quarantine, as EU legislators and member nations on Thursday found a compromise for launching coronavirus certificates before the peak of the summer holidays.

A system of trans-border travel passes should be up and running by July 1, officials said.

The passes will be issued in a digital format and will be designed to be shown either on smartphones or paper, the European Commision said.

People around the world are eager to ditch COVID tests, social distancing and the fear of infection to return to life with concerts, cafes and hugs for family and friends.But how will we know when the pandemic is over?

Britain and the World Health Organization (WHO) will work together to develop a "pandemic radar" system that identifies new coronavirus variants quickly and tracks emerging diseases globally to ensure the world is never "caught unawares again".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the plan for a new "Global Pandemic Radar" ahead of the G20 Global Health summit set to be held on Friday in Rome, where he will speak.

Johnson's office said the system would include a network of surveillance hubs that could watch out for outbreaks and share data on variants and vaccine resistance.

All WHO-approved vaccines have proven effective against COVID-19 variants — including the variant identified in India.

Meanwhile in France, the Eiffel Tower is set to emerge from its longest closure since World War II. The Paris landmark will reopen on July 16 after being closed for several months due to the pandemic.

The number of visitors per day will be capped to 10,000 while only 50% of the usual number will be allowed in the elevators.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that France will offer coronavirus jabs to all adults starting May 31.

From Monday, all people who are in key professions including teachers, police officers and bus drivers, will be able to get inoculated at special vaccine centres at times reserved for them.

The opening of vaccination to all adults was initially planned for mid-June.

"More than ever before, we are on the right track," Castex said.

Asia

As part of China's global campaign to vaccinate its nationals living and working abroad, Chinese citizens living in Thailand have started getting the jab.

China had recently donated 500,000 vaccine doses to Thailand and the country agreed in turn to vaccinate Chinese nationals as it slowly begins rolling outvaccines for its own citizens.

A little over 2% of Thailand's 70 million people have received a first vaccine jab while about 1% have received a second.

In total, China has supplied 6 million doses to the country, most of which were purchased by Thailand.

The Thai government has said it will vaccinate its own citizens before most other foreigners, regardless of risk factors or age.

Some in India say that a panic use of steroids to fight the coronavirus has caused an explosion of the rare fungal disease. "Black fungus" kills more than 50% of patients within days.

Authorities in Bangladesh imposed a lockdown in five Rohingya refugee camps in the country's southeast on Thursday, following a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The curbs ban gatherings and movement between camps. More than 100,000 Rohingya refugees reside in these camps.

dvv/aw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)