Coronavirus digest: Anthony Fauci calls White House event 'superspreader'

US expert Anthony Fauci has described the Rose Garden event as a "superspreader" which led to the White House outbreak. He also sought to temper presidential praise of an experimental drug. DW has the latest on COVID-19.
The US government's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has said the event held at the White House Rose Garden on September 26 was a "superspreader" event that led to multiple people, including President Donald Trump, being infected.
"I think the data speak for themselves. We had a superspread event in the White House," Fauci told CBS News Radio. "And it was in a situation where people were crowded together and were not wearing masks," he added.
Asked about the president's praise for an experimental COVID-19 treatment he received as "a cure," Fauci said calling it such would be misleading as it still hasn't been proven.
"We don't have any indication – I think you really have to depend on what you mean by a cure because that's the word that leads to a lot of confusion," he said.
US President Donald Trump announced that he will give a public speech at the White House on Saturday for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus. The crowd will be on the South Lawn, while Trump will speak from the balcony.
All attendees will be required to wear masks and their temperatures will be checked, according to a senior administration official.
Trump will also head back to the campaign trail next week.
He announced that he will hold a rally in Florida on Monday, despite widespread concerns that he may have not fully recovered from his coronavirus infection and therefore still be contagious.
Trump's Democratic challenger Joe Biden criticized the president's behavior as "reckless."
Read more: Trump's coronavirus treatment was based on fetal tissue research
"His reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis, the destabilizing effect it's having on our government, is unconscionable," he said.
The US president also said he has stopped taking medication to combat COVID-19. "Right now, I'm medication free. I'm not taking any medications as of, you know, probably eight hours ago," Trump told Fox News on Friday night.
Canada is at a "tipping point' in the pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, adding that the second wave of the coronavirus was "really frustrating."
He urged people to avoid large gatherings next week for the Canadian Thanksgiving, a major holiday.
"We are at a tipping point in this pandemic. Not only is the second wave underway, (but) yesterday we hit the highest daily record for cases, well above what we saw this spring," Trudeau told a news conference.
"I know this is discouraging... the increase in new cases is putting enormous pressure on hospitals and healthcare workers, who are more and more swamped," he said.
Latin America and the Caribbean might see a region-wide 7.9 percent drop in GDP due to the pandemic.
"Our region is suffering the worst economic and health impacts of COVID-19 of anywhere in the world," said Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, the regional vice president of the World Bank.
Europe
France has recorded a daily record of over 20,000 new coronavirus infections, with the country's health minister warning of the deteriorating situation.
Authorities have declared the highest coronavirus warning level for four new cities; Lyon, Lille, Grenoble, and Saint-Etienne. The warning is already in place for Paris, Marseille, and the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe.
In Italy, the daily infections hit 5,372, the highest since late March when the country was the epicenter of the pandemic.
The latest figure is also close to the all-time daily record of 6,557 infections, reported on March 21.
The overall cases in Italy have now reached 343,770, while the total death toll increased by 28 to reach 36,111, authorities said.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will inform the parliament of the government's potential new lockdown restrictions next week. A survey showed that the average daily number of coronavirus cases in England has doubled in a week. The UK also has the highest death toll in Europe, with 42,679 people in the country losing their lives to COVID-19.
The World Health Organization called on European governments to take decisive action to curb the second wave of infection. Europe surpassed 100,000 daily infections for the first time on Thursday.
Read more: COVID-19: New lockdown for Berlin's nightlife
"There are no new answers. We know what we need to do," WHO's Mike Ryan said at a news briefing in Geneva. "It is though sad to see many countries in Europe experiencing a rapid rise in cases and governments do have to take decisive action in order to try and shut down transmission."
North Korea is likely to go ahead with its military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the country's ruling party, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The streets of Pyongyang are expected to see the North's latest and most advanced weapons. South Korea's unification ministry said a "large-scale parade" was anticipated.
North Korea closed its borders eight months ago to protect itself from the virus. It has still not confirmed a single case of infection.
adi/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)
While some countries are reporting more and more new cases every day, others are adapting to a "new normal." Data for the global picture shows that the pandemic is far from over. DW's weekly statistics update.
Many people who contracted the coronavirus disease struggle with long-term health issues. Maria Alzenir, a Sao Paulo local, got infected in July but is still dealing with a chronic shortness of breath and muscle pains.