Coronavirus digest: Anthony Fauci calls White House event 'super-spreader'

The US government's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has said the event held at the White House Rose Garden on September 26 was a "super-spreader event" that led to multiple people, including President Donald Trump, being infected.

"I think the data speak for themselves. We had a super-spread event in the White House," Fauci told CBS News Radio. "And it was in a situation where people were crowded together and were not wearing masks," he added.

Asked about the president's praise for an experimental COVID-19 treatment he received as "a cure," Fauci said calling it such would be misleading as it still hasn't been proven.

"We don't have any indication – I think you really have to depend on what you mean by a cure because that's the word that leads to a lot of confusion," he said.

Americas

US President Donald Trump announced that he will give a public speech at the White House on Saturday for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus. The crowd will be on the South Lawn, while Trump will speak from the balcony.

All attendees will be required to wear masks and their temperatures will be checked, according to a senior administration official.

Trump will also head back to the campaign trail next week.

He announced that he will hold a rally in Florida on Monday, despite widespread concerns that he may have not fully recovered from his coronavirus infection and therefore still be contagious.

Trump's Democratic challenger Joe Biden criticized the president's behavior as "reckless."

"His reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis, the destabilizing effect it's having on our government, is unconscionable," he said.

The US president also said he has stopped taking medication to combat COVID-19. "Right now, I'm medication free. I'm not taking any medications as of, you know, probably eight hours ago," Trump told Fox News on Friday night.

Canada is at a "tipping point' in the pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, adding that the second wave of the coronavirus was "really frustrating."

He urged people to avoid large gatherings next week for the Canadian Thanksgiving, a major holiday.

"We are at a tipping point in this pandemic. Not only is the second wave underway, (but) yesterday we hit the highest daily record for cases, well above what we saw this spring," Trudeau told a news conference.

"I know this is discouraging... the increase in new cases is putting enormous pressure on hospitals and healthcare workers, who are more and more swamped," he said.

Latin America and the Caribbean might see a region-wide 7.9 percent drop in GDP due to the pandemic.

"Our region is suffering the worst economic and health impacts of COVID-19 of anywhere in the world," said Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, the regional vice president of the World Bank.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Adviser Hope Hicks A former White House staffer, Hope Hicks had returned recently to help Trump prepare for the first presidential debate against Joe Biden. She was the first person in his surroundings to test positive for COVID-19, just hours before the president confirmed his infection.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? First lady Melania Trump Given her proximity to Trump, it was no surprise that first lady of the US also tested positive for coronavirus following Trump's infection. She received medical assistance at the White House and did not require hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Personal assistant Nicholas Luna Nicholas Luna tested positive for COVID-19 soon after Trump did. As personal assistant, his job is to accompany Trump day and night. His job puts him in as close proximity to the president as the first lady.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Campaign manager Bill Stepien Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, also tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day the president did. His diagnosis dealt a blow to a campaign he had just recently begun to head, after the departure of embattled former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for coronavirus soon after the president and went into quarantine at her home in Michigan. Like Bill Stepien, she plays a key role in Trump's campaign and was in close contact with him in recent weeks.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Adviser Kellyanne Conway Adviser Kellyanne Conway tested positive for the virus on the same day as Trump. Although she officially left the White House weeks earlier — citing the need to spend more time with her family — she attended Trump's White House ceremony to announce Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced that he would check himself into a hospital because of a COVID-19 infection the day after Trump's positive test. Christie had attended an event at the White House for Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett, where he was seen without a mask and not socially distancing.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Republican Senator Ron Johnson Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson said he tested positive for COVID one day after Trump's positive test. A close ally of the president, Johnson was also at the event for Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Republican Senator Thom Tillis North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis said he tested positive for coronavirus a day after the president did. He, too, had attended the White House event for Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Tillis, who is facing reelection this year, is a member of the Justice Committee that would process the nomination.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she tested positive for COVID-19 three days after the president's positive test. She indicated that she experienced no symptoms and said she would quarantine while continuing to work from home. She gave her last appearance to reporters, without a mask, hours before her positive test results came back.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Republican Senator Mike Lee Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee said he tested positive for coronavirus on the same day as Trump. He was also one of several people who attended the White House event for Trump's Supreme Court justice nominee. Tillis, a staunch Trump ally, is also a member of the Justice Committee that would process the nomination.

Trump's COVID-19 outbreak: Who got infected? Senior adviser Stephen Miller Stephen Miller, a senior policy adviser to Trump and one of his inner circle, announced he'd tested positive for COVID-19 four days after the president. In a statement, he said he'd been self-isolating and testing negative until that point. The White House said Miller is "doing well" and quarantining. Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



Europe

France has recorded a daily record of over 20,000 new coronavirus infections, with the country's health minister warning of the deteriorating situation.

Authorities have declared the highest coronavirus warning level for four new cities; Lyon, Lille, Grenoble, and Saint-Etienne. The warning is already in place for Paris, Marseille, and the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe.

In Italy, the daily infections hit 5,372, the highest since late March when the country was the epicenter of the pandemic.

The latest figure is also close to the all-time daily record of 6,557 infections, reported on March 21.

The overall cases in Italy have now reached 343,770, while the total death toll increased by 28 to reach 36,111, authorities said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will inform the parliament of the government's potential new lockdown restrictions next week. A survey showed that the average daily number of coronavirus cases in England has doubled in a week. The UK also has the highest death toll in Europe, with 42,679 people in the country losing their lives to COVID-19.

The World Health Organization called on European governments to take decisive action to curb the second wave of infection. Europe surpassed 100,000 daily infections for the first time on Thursday.

"There are no new answers. We know what we need to do," WHO's Mike Ryan said at a news briefing in Geneva. "It is though sad to see many countries in Europe experiencing a rapid rise in cases and governments do have to take decisive action in order to try and shut down transmission."

Asia

North Korea is likely to go ahead with its military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the country's ruling party, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The streets of Pyongyang are expected to see the North's latest and most advanced weapons. South Korea's unification ministry said a "large-scale parade" was anticipated.

North Korea closed its borders eight months ago to protect itself from the virus. It has still not confirmed a single case of infection.

adi/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)