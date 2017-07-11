Coronavirus digest: Amnesty urges EU to lift vaccine patents

Amnesty International called on the EU to back a proposal to temporarily lift patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

The human rights organization criticized the European Commission and EU member states for ignoring the increasing calls to enable a global increase in production of vaccines.

Some 400 lawmakers across the EU have joined a campaign along with Nobel prize winners and former heads of state, but despite growing support for the move, "the discussions have not gone beyond the exchange of clarifications and additional explanations," Amnesty said.

The organization said that the EU, US and Japan were the reason for lack of movement on the issue.

While it is "understandable" that states want to ensure their own populations have full access to vaccines, Maria Scharlau of Amnesty International in Germany said, it is necessary to put aside certain property rights to "clear the way, so that more vaccines can be manufactured in more locations."

Asia

India's surge in coronavirus cases eased slightly on Tuesday after five consecutive days of growing infection rates, although new infections remained above 320,000. The country reported 2,771 COVID-19 deaths over the previous 24 hours. The Indian military has pledged to supply urgent medical aid to help tackle the wave of cases.

India's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted photos of the first shipment of medical aid from the UK on Tuesday, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators.

US biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc has also pledged to give at least 450,000 vials of its COVID-19 treatment drug remdesivir as well as donating ingredients to boost production of the drug there.

Japan is planning to open a new mass vaccination center in Tokyo next month in the run up to the postponed Olympic Games this summer.

The country is battling a fourth wave of infections, while vaccinations are still low in comparison to other rich countries. Around 1.5% of the 126 million population has been vaccinated, according to Reuters.

Europe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a nationwide "full lockdown" starting on Thursday, to curb a recent surge in coronavirus infections.

Turkey's schools will close, intercity travel will be restricted and public transport capacity limited, the president said after a cabinet meeting.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI) reported 10,976 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 344 new deaths. The seven-day infection rate was 167.6 per 100,000, slightly down from Monday.

Americas

Brazil's health authorities have rejected authorization for the Russian-developed COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V citing a lack of "consistent and reliable data."

Oceania

Australia has announced a ban on direct passenger flights from India until at least mid-May.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said travel to India posed a "clearly present" risk.

