Coronavirus digest: Africa reports drastic decline in new cases

Africa's top public health official says the continent has seen a 20% decrease in confirmed cases in the past week. Twenty-three of Africa's 54 countries have reported a sustained decrease in new cases in the past couple of weeks, said John Nkengasong with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The continent has reported more than 1.2 million confirmed cases, roughly half of which were found in South Africa.

At least a third of the world's schoolchildren have been unable to access remote learning during school closures due to the pandemic, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Thursday.

At the height of global lockdowns, around 1.5 billion schoolchildren were affected by school closures, and at least 463 million of those children did not have access to any kind of distance education.

The youngest schoolchildren, and those from the poorest households or living in rural areas, are the most likely to miss out, according to the report.

Germany

The German government has elected to extend a ban on spectators in sporting venues and at major public events until the end of 2020 following a recent surge in coronavirus cases — albeit with exceptions.

The ban was discussed during a videoconference between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the country's 16 states — the first such meeting since June 17.

Leaders also agreed on a nationwide minimum fine of €50 ($59) for failing to uphold requirements on mask wearing. Private events are also set to be limited to 25 participants, and celebrations outside the private sphere could be restricted to 50 participants.

Europe

Mask-wearing in public spaces is now compulsory across most of Paris, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday. Castex said that 19 additional departments have been added to a map with "red" zones of active virus circulation, bringing the total to 21 out of 94. Official figures released Wednesday showed more than 5,400 confirmed new cases in just 24 hours, with admissions to hospital and intensive care units on the rise.

Asia

India has recorded another single-day record of new virus cases, reporting 75,760 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry also reported 1,023 deaths over 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 60,472. India's previous highest daily count of new cases was 70,488 on August 22.

