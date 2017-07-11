Coronavirus digest: 7 members of England cricket team test positive

All the members of England's one day international (ODI) cricket squad have been ordered to self-isolate after three players and four staff tested positive for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

However, the ECB has said that a three-match series against Pakistan set to begin Thursday will go ahead as planned with a replacement squad.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has taken over captain duties from Eoin Morgan.

"Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to captain," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said.

The ECB said that incoming squad and support team members would take PCR tests and follow bridging protocols before entering the training facility.

Here is a rundown of other coronavirus news from around the world:

Asia

Japan is considering reducing the number of "VIP spectators" at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, according to a report in the Asahi newspaper on Tuesday.

Plans for the opening ceremony remain undisclosed, however, Asahi reported that the government would cut the number of sponsors' guests and diplomats at the opening ceremony from the initial estimate of 10,000.

Spectators from overseas have already been banned and domestic spectators will be limited to 50% of capacity.

Talks on spectator numbers at the Olympics will be held on Thursday with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and the governor of Tokyo attending.

The games are set to begin on July 23 and Japanese and Olympic officials are facing heavy criticism with Tokyo and other parts of Japan under COVID restrictions amid continued high case numbers.

Indonesia's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 31,189 new COVID-19 infections and 728 deaths on Tuesday, both record daily increases.

The delta variant has rapidly pushed up case numbers in Indonesia, leaving hospitals in a critical state and facing a shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients.

The government has imposed a strict lockdown on the large islands of Java and Bali.

Europe

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday said that all of Germany's coronavirus restrictions aimed at containing the pandemic should be lifted after everyone has been offered a vaccine.

"This is expected to happen during the course of August," Maas told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

"Once everyone in Germany has received a vaccination offer, there is no longer any legal or political justification for any restrictions," he said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged that by September 21 everyone in Germany will have been offered a vaccine.

Russia has seen a record number of COVID-related deaths over the past week, as the highly transmissible delta variant fuels a surge in cases.

On Tuesday, Russia reported 737 deaths, setting a new record number of COVID-related fatalities in a 24-hour period. It is the first time Russia has seen more than 700 deaths in a single day.

