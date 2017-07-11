Coronavirus digest: 1 million people vaccinated in the US

The United States said Wednesday that it has already given 1 million Americans their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield said the US "achieved an early but important milestone today – jurisdictions have now reported that more than one million people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since administration began 10 days ago."

But Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor of Operation Warp Speed, said the goal of providing 20 million doses before the end of 2020 was "unlikely to be met."

Slaoui said the US was still aiming to immunize 100 million people by the end of the first quarter of 2021, and another 100 million by halfway through next year, as Pfizer agreed to give 100 million more doses to the US next year after March. That would be just under two-thirds of all Americans.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is given over two doses weeks apart, as are the Moderna vaccines.

Rest of Americas

Brazilian researchers said the SinoVac vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech was more than 50% effective, but would not release the full results of their research.

Brazil was the first country to complete a late-stage trial of the vaccine, but full results from the trial have now been delayed three times. The ongoing delays are likely to fan growing skepticism toward the vaccine in the country.

The first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for Costa Rica was expected to arrive on shore on Wednesday. Inoculations are expected to begin on Thursday, said President Carlos Alvarado.

Canada approved Moderna's vaccine on Wednesday, the second country to approve the shot following the US. Canada will receive up to 168,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of the year, which officials said would be used in remote northern areas.

Canada expects to receive 6 million doses by the end of March. The country requires about 80 million doses to cover all residents.

Europe

Northern Ireland's Department of Health confirmed a positive test for the B.1.1.7 variant that was first detected in Great Britain.

In neighboring Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said the new variant was likely in the country as well, based on a preliminary sample of data from the previous weekend. They did not believe the recent spike in new cases was solely due to the variant.

UK's transportation minister said Wednesday that all flights and arrivals from South Africa would be halted, after a new variant of the coronavirus was found in the African country.

"I've taken the decision to temporarily stop flights and arrivals entering England from South Africa from 9am tomorrow (0900 Thursday GMT) following an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus," said Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps.

The new variant, known as 501.V2, was found last week in South Africa. It is different from the B.1.1.7 variant that has been reported in the UK, and appears to be more infectious than the original virus. Scientists are studying whether current vaccines could protect against the 501.V2 variant.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was improving after he was diagnosed with COVID last week.

Macron tested positive for the virus last Thursday and was showing symptoms including fatigue, coughing and muscle aches. The Elysee palace said the president was in "stable" condition.

The Netherlands has required negative tests for travelers arriving by plane from other countries. The test must have been performed no more than three days before departure, the Dutch government said Wednesday. The order will go into effect on Tuesday.

The government said it would look into expanding the order to people arriving by train, bus and boat. Travelers are requested to self-quarantine for 10 days after they arrive in the country, even if they tested negative before their trip began.

