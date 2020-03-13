 Coronavirus: DFL propose league suspension until April 2 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.03.2020

Sports

Coronavirus: DFL propose league suspension until April 2

The DFL are ready to play their part in slowing the coronavirus pandemic. A proposal, which will see the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 seasons suspended until at least April 2, is expected to be rubber stamped on Monday.

Watch video 02:37

The Bundesliga stands to lose big in the corona crisis

The German Football League (DFL) have announced a proposal to suspend the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 seasons from next Tuesday (March 17) up until and including April 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Games in Germany's top two flights have already been played without fans in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19, but Germany's league governing body have gone a step further and proposed that the season is suspended once this weekend's action is complete.

Coronavirus: Live sports updates 

A special meeting of the DFL board on Friday put forward the proposal which will be discussed at a general meeting of members on Monday to confirm the decision, which would come into effect on Tuesday.

This weekend's matches would go ahead albeit behind closed doors with the exception of the second division match between Hannover 96 and Dynamo Dresden. Hannover 96 have had two players test positive for the virus and the rest of their squad is in quarantine.

The DFL said that following the resumption, the league seasons in Germany's top two tiers should then be played to conclusion by the summer. Due to the international break at the end of March, only one complete round of fixtures would need to be rescheduled.

The decision, or lack of one, was criticized by Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara. In a tweet that was swiftly deleted, the Spaniard replied to a tweet from Bayern confirming the go-ahead of their game on Saturday in fromt of a full stadium with: "Dear DFL, Irresponsible, imprudent! This is crazy. Please stop fooling around and land on reality. Let's be honest, there are much more important priorities than any sport."

Coronavirus begins shutting down public life across Germany

With Italy as a warning of what could come, large events in Germany have been canceled and those who can, are working from home. But experts say public life must be curbed further still to slow the virus. (12.03.2020)  

What you need to know about the coronavirus

What are the symptoms of COVID-19 and how can you protect yourself? What's the latest status on infection rates and how is the international community responding? Here's an overview of the latest news and information. (27.02.2020)  

The Bundesliga stands to lose big in the corona crisis  

