Coronavirus: DFL propose league suspension until April 2

The German Football League (DFL) have announced a proposal to suspend the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 seasons from next Tuesday (March 17) up until and including April 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games in Germany's top two flights have already been played without fans in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19, but Germany's league governing body have gone a step further and proposed that the season is suspended once this weekend's action is complete.

A special meeting of the DFL board on Friday put forward the proposal which will be discussed at a general meeting of members on Monday to confirm the decision, which would come into effect on Tuesday.

This weekend's matches would go ahead albeit behind closed doors with the exception of the second division match between Hannover 96 and Dynamo Dresden. Hannover 96 have had two players test positive for the virus and the rest of their squad is in quarantine.

The DFL said that following the resumption, the league seasons in Germany's top two tiers should then be played to conclusion by the summer. Due to the international break at the end of March, only one complete round of fixtures would need to be rescheduled.

The decision, or lack of one, was criticized by Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara. In a tweet that was swiftly deleted, the Spaniard replied to a tweet from Bayern confirming the go-ahead of their game on Saturday in fromt of a full stadium with: "Dear DFL, Irresponsible, imprudent! This is crazy. Please stop fooling around and land on reality. Let's be honest, there are much more important priorities than any sport."