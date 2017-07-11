Coronavirus: Denver Zoo records first known COVID cases in hyenas

Two hyenas at the Denver Zoo tested positive for the coronavirus, a US veterinary lab announced on Friday.

They are believed to be "the first hyenas confirmed with COVID-19 worldwide," according to officials.

Anthrax-proof hyenas likely not at risk, zoo says

The two hyenas in question are 22-year-old Ngozi and 23-year-old Kibo in captivity in the western US state of Colorado.

In a statement on Twitter, zoo officials said the hyenas were experiencing "extremely" mild symptoms, including "slight lethargy, some nasal discharge and occasional coughs."

"Hyenas are famously tough, resilient animals that are known to be highly tolerant to anthrax, rabies and distemper", said zoo officials. "They're otherwise healthy and expected to make a full recovery."

All of the zoo's 11 lions and two of its tigers also tested positive for the virus. As of November 3, the two tigers were declared clear of the virus, zoo officials said in a statement.

While all of the zoo's lions were still testing positive, zookeepers said their symptoms "are improving."

How has the zoo reacted?

According to a statement from the United States Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories (USDA NVSL), coronavirus infections have been reported in multiple animal species worldwide.

In most cases, these have been animals in close contact with a person with COVID-19.

"We've known for a while what species at the zoo are susceptible to the virus, and we've taken every necessary precaution to protect our animals," Brian Aucone, senior vice president for life sciences at the Denver Zoo, said in an earlier statement.

Zoo staff are required to adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols around the animals, including the use of personal protective equipment.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Better keep your distance in case of COVID That's how to do it: If humans have COVID-19, dogs had better cuddle with their stuffed animals. Researchers from Utrecht in the Netherlands took nasal swabs and blood samples from 48 cats and 54 dogs whose owners had contracted COVID-19 in the last 200 days. Lo and behold, they found the virus in 17.4% of cases. Of the animals, 4.2% also showed symptoms.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Animals can get sick, too About a quarter of the animals that had been infected were also sick. Although the course of the illness was mild in most of the animals, three were considered to be severe. Nevertheless, medical experts are not very concerned. They say pets do not play an important role in the pandemic. The biggest risk is human-to-human transmission.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus To pet, or not to pet? The fact that cats can become infected with coronaviruses has been known since March 2020. At that time, the Veterinary Research Institute in Harbin, China, had shown for the first time that the novel coronavirus can replicate in cats. The house tigers can also pass on the virus to other felines, but not very easily, said veterinarian Hualan Chen at the time.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Don't worry But cat owners shouldn't panic. Felines quickly form antibodies to the virus, so they aren't contagious for very long. Anyone who is acutely ill with COVID-19 should temporarily restrict outdoor access for domestic cats. Healthy people should wash their hands thoroughly after petting strange animals.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Who's infecting whom? Should this pet pig keep a safe distance from the dog when walking in Rome? That question may now also have to be reassessed. Pigs hardly come into question as carriers of the coronavirus, the Harbin veterinarians argued in 2020. But at that time they had also cleared dogs of suspicion. Does that still apply?

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus When humans are a threat Nadia, a four-year-old Malaysian tiger, was one of the first big cats to be detected with the virus in 2020 — at a New York zoo. "It is, to our knowledge, the first time a wild animal has contracted COVID-19 from a human," the zoo's chief veterinarian told National Geographic magazine.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Have bats been wrongly accused? It is thought that the virus originated in the wild. So far, bats are considered the most likely first carriers of SARS-CoV-2. However, veterinarians assume there must have been another species as an intermediate host between them and humans in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Only which species this could be is unclear.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus The prime suspect This racoon dog is a known carrier of the SARS viruses. German virologist Christian Drosten spoke about the species being a potential virus carrier. "Racoon dogs are trapped on a large scale in China or bred on farms for their fur," he said. For Drosten, the racoon dog is clearly the prime suspect.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Or perhaps this little suspect? Pangolins are also under suspicion for transmitting the virus. Researchers from Hong Kong, China and Australia have detected a virus in a Malaysian Pangolin that shows stunning similarities to SARS-CoV-2.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Quarantine for ferrets Hualan Chen also experimented with ferrets. The result: SARS-CoV-2 can multiply in the scratchy martens in the same way as in cats. Transmission between animals occurs as droplet infections. At the end of 2020, tens of thousands of martens had to be killed in various fur farms worldwide because the animals had become infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus Are chickens a danger to humans? Experts have given the all-clear for people who handle poultry, such as this trader in Wuhan, China, where scientists believe the first case of the virus emerged in 2019. Humans have nothing to worry about, as chickens are practically immune to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as are ducks and other bird species. Author: Fabian Schmidt



None of the animals had been vaccinated against COVID-19, but Denver Zoo veterinarians are planning to vaccinate them once more doses of the animal-specific Zoetis vaccine are available.

Tips for preventing animals from getting COVID

Based on current information, the risk of most animals spreading the virus to humans is low — although animals can contract the coronavirus from humans.

The NVSL recommends that those infected with COVID-19 avoid contact with animals, including pets.

According to the Associated Press, the NVSL not only functions within the US, but also serves as an international reference lab — providing testing for foreign and emerging diseases in animals.