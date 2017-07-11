Coronavirus: Delhi takes emergency measures amid 'third wave'

COVID-19 infections and deaths have fallen from a mid-September high nationally, but in Delhi, India's most populous state, the situation looks very different. Last week, it recorded its highest infections and deaths with over 51,000 cases, bringing its total caseload to more than 489,000.
Since the middle of May, Delhi has gradually lifted restrictions and reopened markets and public transport. Just last week, the state of 20 million people celebrated the Hindu festival of Diwali.
During a live broadcast, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwl called on people to wear masks and adhere to social distancing as authorities warned Delhi could see as many as 15,000 cases a day.
"If we see that social distancing and mask-wearing is not being followed in any market, and there's a possibility of those areas becoming a hot spot, we should be allowed to close them down for a few days," Kejriwl said, adding that he had written to federal authorities for permission to impose the restrictions.
New Delhi's poor air quality also seems to have compounded the spread of the virus. The city has high levels of tiny pollutants of the size known as PM 2.5, which doctors warn can enter the nose to weaken the inner lining of the lungs and help the virus spread.
Over the last two weeks, Delhi's air quality index was at on some occasions 12 to 14 times greater than the World Health Organization's (WHO) safe levels.
Shortage of hospital beds
Kejriwl maintains that Delhi's lack of intensive care unit (ICU) beds is the city's biggest challenge in its fight against COVID-19.
The state government's online tracker showed just 116 beds available, from a total of 1,327 in intensive care units equipped with a ventilator. State hospitals are also overworked with surging patient numbers.
"At present, about 60% of the COVID-19 beds in the city are occupied. If the situation continues, there will be a crisis," Sanjay Rai, a community medicine expert, told DW.
Federal officials have pledged to make hundreds more available soon, as well as airlift additional doctors and paramedical staff from the central armed police forces. Authorities also vowed to deploy more medical equipment to tackle severe cases.
So far around 75 doctors and 250 paramedics from central paramilitary forces have been flown in from other cities to meet Delhi's shortage of health workers amid its rise in infections.
Officials also said that they would gradually increase coronavirus testing in coming weeks from 60,000 per day to 100,000 and then to 125,000.
'No chance' of another lockdown
Despite concerns of a looming health "crisis," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that there would be "no chance of reimposition of lockdown" in Delhi. "The festival is over and the crowds will get thinner in markets from now on," he told DW.
He partly attributed the coronavirus surge to contact tracing and targeted testing of the population. He also said the rise was due to increased RT-PCR testing as opposed to rapid antigen tests, which he said tend to generate more false negatives.
Last month, a government appointed panel of scientists said that the virus had already peaked in India and would run its course by February next year. According to the panel, the number of daily new coronavirus infections will continue to fall. The scientists said that the pandemic could be under control by February 2021, provided all health protocols are followed and if the government does not relax social distancing rules any further.
India, which has recorded a total of 8.87 million coronavirus cases with 130,519 deaths, is the world's second worst hit nation after the US.
India celebrates Diwali under a cloud of coronavirus, toxic air
Coronavirus, pollution scale back Diwali celebrations
Millions of people across India celebrated Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Saturday, but the festivities were scaled down considerably as India reported nearly 8.8 million coronavirus infections, the world’s second-highest caseload. While most stayed away from large, ostentatious celebrations, people found ways to make their Diwali special.
Socially distanced celebrations
In large cities, authorities enforced strict protocols including mandatory face masks and social distancing in public places. Similar guidelines were tough to implement in smaller towns, where coronavirus fatigue seemed to complement the festive spirit.
Worsening air quality
As many cities in northern India saw a massive dip in air quality, state governments took strict steps to ensure that the celebrations do not add to the toxicity. Firecrackers are a big part of Diwali for many, but many states enforced blanket bans while others allowed it for limited timeframes. New Delhi saw multiple instances of people flouting the ban while turned to a cleaner celebration.
Auspicious start to the day
Varsha Khullar, a resident of India’s eastern city of Kolkata, woke up before sunrise to bathe and start the day with an elaborate prayer at her in-house temple. She bought fresh fruits and flowers to adorn the small temple, which many people set up in their homes. For devout Hindus, the "pooja" is the most crucial part of their Diwali celebration.
Prosperity for businesses amidst slowdown
Businessowners — both small and large — seek to usher in prosperity and wealth every Diwali, and the first step for that is blessing their place of work with another "pooja." Sachin Mehra owns multiple shops across the northern city of Amritsar. He began his morning with prayers at all stores that are meant to bring growth, especially at a time when the economy suffers due to the pandemic.
Fresh flowers as household favorites
Many people could be seen on the streets as they finished their last-minute preparations for the festivities. Fresh flowers were high in demand, as these are used for the prayer ceremonies as well as decor. Traditionally, most households spend days cleaning up and getting themselves ready for Diwali.
Last-minute shopping
Earthen oil lamps, popularly known as "diyas," form another big part of Diwali each year. The pandemic could not change that. Multiple street vendors took out their carts and loaded them with handmade decorative lights that are said to usher in light and positivity. Even as many people move to electric string lights, most houses have a few oil lamps lit in line with tradition.
Land of colorful gods and goddesses
In addition to fresh flowers and oil lamps, people also stepped out to buy brightly colored idols of Hindu gods and goddesses, like Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, or the elephant god Ganesha. There are also several regional Diwali traditions in India, which may involve the worship of other gods.
Long lines outside sweets shops
Food forms a big part of any celebration and Diwali is closely linked to boxes of sweets. Kanha Sweets, a local shop in Amritsar, had a long line of patrons waiting to get their hands on a box of traditional Indian sweets. Two doors down, another popular sweet shop had a queue running around the block.
Painstaking efforts with folk art
An important Diwali tradition involves making colorful designs outside homes. Better known as rangoli, colorful patterns are made using colored rice, colored sand or fresh flowers. Sabrina Sidhu and Manreet Khara spent the better part of their morning drawing intricate patterns at the entrance to their home. As the evening drew closer, they put in oil lamps and candles to illuminate their designs.
Festival of lights
Lighting up the house is an important ritual associated with Diwali. Even as most people avoided large-scale celebrations because of the pandemic, the lights were not dimmed. The day was spent decorating their homes with long strings of lights, oil lamps, and candles, all of which were lit up once darkness fell.
Choking on smoke
While some people swore off firecrackers completely, others used the government-designated time to light sparklers and other smaller crackers. In some cities, louder crackers could be heard until late in the night, well past the permitted times. Most got away with it citing holiday spirit, but local police in different parts of the country have registered some cases.
Ray of light through darkness
Diwali in a pandemic is not easy, but, for many Indians, it signaled a return to relative normalcy. For Rahul, who ran a small cart with decorative supplies, these celebrations could make all the difference between feeding his family or going to sleep with an empty stomach. Even as people run home to celebrate, he stood by his stall till the final customer stopped by for some "rangoli" color.
Author: Seerat Chabba