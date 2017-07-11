Coronavirus digest: Germany surpasses 20,000 COVID deaths

Germany surpassed 20,000 deaths on Thursday, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by a record 23,679 to 1,242,203, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases. The previous record number of cases was reached on Nov. 20, with 23,648 reported cases.

The reported death toll also rose by 440, bringing the total number of fatalities to 20,372 since the start of the pandemic. The previous day, a record of 590 deaths was reported. The rising number of cases and deaths comes as Germany remains under a partial lockdown, which has not substantially reduced the number of new infections.

Chancellor Angela Merkel pleaded with Germans in a speech on Wednesday to reduce contacts and take additional precautions. "If we now, just before Christmas, have too many contacts and this ends up being the last Christmas with the grandparents, then we will have failed in a sense. We should not do this," she said.

Global

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday reiterated that the new coronavirus vaccines be treated as "a global public good" made available to everyone in the world, as the preparation for vaccine inoculations began in the rich nations.

"It's true we are seeing vaccination nationalism moving at full speed," the UN chief said.

He appealed for $4.2 billion in the next two months for the COVAX program, an ambitious global vaccine project that aims to buy and deliver coronavirus vaccines for the world's poorest people. Financing COVAX, Guterres said, is the only way to guarantee vaccines will be available in Africa and other developing areas.

Americas

Coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations in the United States reached a new high on Wednesday with 3,054 fatalities and 106,688 hospitalizations due to COVID-19. The latest deaths are nearly 300 higher than the previous record set in May.

The country also reported a record 215,860 new infections on Tuesday, according to John Hopkins University data.

Canada approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, becoming the third country after the UK and Bahrain to greenlight the COVID-19 vaccine. The initial shots will be delivered and administered starting next week, and every Canadian will be able to be inoculated by the end of September 2021.

"We will see 30,000 vaccines begin to arrive next week with many more on the horizon, but ... we've got a tough winter to get through," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Europe

The United Kingdom's medical regulator said Wednesday that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to medicine or food should not get the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine. The warning came after two reports of possible allergic reactions from people who received the shot.



Christmas lights across Europe London, Regent Street The nationwide lockdown in Great Britain has ended. Stores and restaurants have been allowed to open again, life is returning to the streets. Just in time for Christmas shopping. This is even more fun under artistic fairy lights.

Christmas lights across Europe Vienna, Rathausplatz (Town Hall Square) Austria's capital is also relaxing its coronavirus restrictions. This means that the curfew does not begin until 8 pm. Therefore the Viennese can use the evening hours for a stroll across the square in front of the city hall, past the Christmas tree and the arch of lights with the four Advent candles.

Christmas lights across Europe Prague, Old Town Square The Christmas tree is the centerpiece on the Old Town Square in the Czech capital. Usually tourists from all over the world crowd the picturesque square, but this year it belongs to the local residents. Here and in the surrounding alleys of the Old Town, the people of Prague get in the festive mood for Christmas.

Christmas lights across Europe Paris, Galeries Lafayette Très chic! One expects nothing else from the French. The Christmas decorations in the famous department store Galeries Lafayette are again a small sensation this year. Fortunately, the hard lockdown has ended in France as well, so people can again visit the temples of consumption, to shop and marvel at the decorations.

Christmas lights across Europe Krakow, Podgorski Square In Poland, too, people can breathe a sigh of relief: coronavirus infections are declining, and the tough restrictions are being eased. So people in the southern Polish city of Krakow can also enjoy the magic of the Christmas season.

Christmas lights across Europe Brussels, Grand Place It is large, it is magnificent and yet somehow also homey: The richly decorated facades of the town houses and the town hall on the Grand Place in the heart of the Belgian capital offer the perfect backdrop for the 18-meter-high Christmas fir tree. Incidentally, the central square has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1998.

Christmas lights across Europe Moscow, St. Basil's Cathedral In Russia it is not Santa Claus who brings presents, but Father Frost. And that only on December 31, New Year's Eve. The Russian Orthodox Church celebrates Christmas on January 7. Despite those differences, the streets and squares in Moscow are just as festive.

Christmas lights across Europe Madrid, Plaza Mayor The Spanish capital celebrates the Christmas season every year with a great Festival of Lights, illuminating the main streets, squares and monuments until January 6. And this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, this includes the Christmas market in the Plaza Mayor.

Christmas lights across Europe Berlin, Brandenburg Gate Christmas markets are not to be found in the German capital, as they have all been cancelled due to the coronavirus. But as every year, the festively decorated Christmas tree at the Brandenburg Gate is sparkling with the goddess of victory Victoria at the top of the quadriga behind it. Author: Kerstin Schmidt



Middle East

Israel will start vaccinations from December 27, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday. The country received its first shipment of the eight million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine has yet to receive the necessary regulatory approvals for use in Israel. "I believe in this vaccine. I expect that it will get the requisite approvals in the coming days," Netanyahu said, adding that he intended to be the first Israeli to be vaccinated.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that US sanctions were making it difficult for the country to procure medical supplies from abroad, including COVID-19 vaccines to contain the worst outbreak in the region.

"Our people should know that for any action we plan to carry out for importing medicine, vaccines, and equipment, we should curse Trump a hundred times," Rouhani was quoted as saying by the state-run IRNA news agency.

Africa

South Africa has entered the second wave of the pandemic, the country's health minister declared Wednesday. "As it stands, as a country we now meet that criteria," Zweli Mkhize said as the country reported nearly 7,000 new cases over the past 24 hours.

Asia-Pacific

Japan will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines as the country prepares for nationwide vaccination.

The Japanese government has agreed to purchase 290 million doses of vaccines developed by BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna, and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

The BioNTech-Pfizer shots need to be stored at the ultra-cold temperature of -70 degrees Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit), while Moderna's jabs require storage at -20 degrees Celsius. This poses major handling and storage challenges.

South Korea's health authorities on Thursday scrambled to building shipping container hospital beds so as to ease the medical facilities currently over-stretched by the latest wave of coronavirus infections. Seoul city began installing container beds for the first time since the pandemic as a resurgence of infections sparked concerns about a shortage of hospital beds.

Australian scientists said they had developed a rapid genome sequencing method that would cut the time taken to trace the source of coronavirus cases down to within four hours. This would help to quickly contain any future outbreaks.

Genomic testing helps track the source of mystery cases whose source of infection remains unknown. Currently, the results often take more than 24 hours.

