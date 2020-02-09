 Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000 | News | DW | 10.02.2020

News

Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000

Hardest-hit Hubei province reported another 103 deaths, the highest single-day toll since the virus began to spread. Meanwhile, Xi Jinping has appeared at a frontline hospital.

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects a hospital in Beijing on February 10. (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/L. Bin)

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China topped 1,000 on Tuesday, as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the human race must not let the epidemic get out of control.

Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported another 103 deaths, bringing the total number to 1,011, in the highest single-day toll since the virus began to spread.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also called for more "decisive" measures to tackle the outbreak, in a visit to a frontline hospital in Beijing.

lc/aw (Reuters, AFP)

