Coronavirus death toll hits 170 — live updates

— The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 170 with confirmed cases topping 7,700 in China

— The World Health Organization will meet to decide if it constitutes a global emergency

— Countries are evacuating citizens from the virus epicenter of Wuhan

— Asian markets falter as virus spreads

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

08:46 The UK's plans to evacuate its citizens from locked-down Wuhan have hit a snag. It was forced to postpone its planned evacuation of about 200 citizens on a chartered plane after reportedly failing to secure permission from China for the flight to depart.

With thousands of foreigners trapped in the city, several countries have been attempting to evacuate their citizens, but for some it may have come too late. Japan and the United States were the first, flying out citizens on Wednesday. France, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea were also planning airlifts.

However, Japan is now reporting that at least three people on board the first evacuation flight were infected with the virus and nine people were showing symptoms on the second flight. Despite this, it has not been mandatorily quarantining its returnees, allowing the 400 citizens on the second flight to "self-quarantine."

The 195 Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan were undergoing three days of monitoring at a Californian military base, while Australia plans to quarantine its citizens on Christmas Island, better known for a notorious offshore detention facility for irregular migrants.

South Korea was preparing quarantine facilities in two cities for 700 planned evacuees, attracting protests from locals. Singapore and New Zealand also have plans for quarantining its evacuees for at least two weeks.

08:14 The Philippines just confirmed its first case of the virus. There are now confirmed cases in China (7,736 cases), Hong Kong (10), Macau (7), Australia (7), Cambodia (1), Japan (11), Malaysia (8), Nepal (1), Singapore (10), South Korea (4), Sri Lanka (1), Taiwan (8), Thailand (14), Vietnam (2), Canada (2), United States (5), France (5), Germany (4), and the UAE (4). This list is not exhaustive and is subject to change.

07:52 A little more detail on the new numbers. China's National Health Commission said there are now 7,736 confirmed cases across the country, overwhelmingly concentrated in Hubei province. Some 1,239 of them are in a critical condition.

It said 81,000 people were under observation for possible infection.

Of the 170 people killed in China, 162 of them were in Hubei. The virus originated in Hubei provincial capital Wuhan.

The new figures show there are at least 38 deaths on Wednesday — all in Hubei except for one in the southwestern province of Sichuan. This is the highest one-day total so far.

07:35 Welcome to DW's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. There are now at least 7,700 confirmed cases of the virus in China and at least 170 people have died from the illness. Outside of China, there are at least 70 confirmed cases in more than two dozen countries. The World Health Organization will meet tonight to decide whether to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Follow this article for all updates on the outbreak leading up to the meeting.

aw/ng (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)