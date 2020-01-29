Coronavirus death toll hits 170 — live updates

— The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 170 with confirmed cases topping 7,700 in China

— The World Health Organization will meet to decide if it constitutes a global emergency

— Countries are evacuating citizens from the virus epicenter of Wuhan

— Asian markets falter as virus spreads

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

07:35 Welcome to DW's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. There are now at least 7,700 confirmed cases of the virus in China and at least 170 people have died from the illness. Outside of China, there are at least 70 confirmed cases in more than two dozen countries. The World Health Organization will meet tonight to decide whether to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Follow this article for all updates on the outbreak leading up to the meeting.

