Coronavirus death toll hits 170 — live updates

— The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 170 with confirmed cases topping 7,700 in China

— The World Health Organization will meet to decide if it constitutes a global emergency

— Countries are evacuating citizens from the virus epicenter of Wuhan

— Asian markets falter as virus spreads

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

07:52 A little more detail on the new numbers. China's National Health Commission said there are now 7,736 confirmed cases across the country, overwhelmingly concentrated in Hubei province. Some 1,239 of them are in a critical condition.

It said 81,000 people were under observation for possible infection.

Of the 170 people killed in China, 162 of them were in Hubei. The virus originated in Hubei provincial capital Wuhan.

The new figures show there are at least 38 deaths on Wednesday — all in Hubei except for one in the southwestern province of Sichuan. This is the highest one-day total so far.

07:35 Welcome to DW's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. There are now at least 7,700 confirmed cases of the virus in China and at least 170 people have died from the illness. Outside of China, there are at least 70 confirmed cases in more than two dozen countries. The World Health Organization will meet tonight to decide whether to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Follow this article for all updates on the outbreak leading up to the meeting.

aw/ng (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)