Coronavirus deals knockout blow to sports in Africa

It's tough to be a sports fan in the current situation.What would normally bring people together is now unable to do so. No big crowds are allowed anywhere, and that includes Africa. Here is a quick list of some of the important events that have been postponed in Africa.

Championship of African Nations

The Championship of African Nations (CHAN), has been delayed twice. The tournament was supposed to take place in Cameroon in January and February, before being pushed back to April. It has since been postponed again indefintely. Cameroon has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. While Cameroon has yet to impose restrictions on sporting events, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the governing body of African soccer, made the decision.

The West African ebola epidemic of 2014-2016 caused major disruption to football

Soccer leagues, matches, summits suspended

It is not just the CHAN tournament that has closed its doors. The World Football Summit, which was supposed to take place in Durban, South Africa earlier this week, did not take place. World soccer governing body FIFA rescheduled its 70th Congress, which was going to occur in June 2020 in Addis Ababa. That meeting has been pushed back three months.

FIFA has recommended that all international matches be postponed until further notice. Qualifying matches for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) that were going to take place in March have been postponed. It is not clear when they will take place.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus Turkish Super Lig The most prominent European top-flight football competition that has continued holding matches is the Super Lig in Turkey, albeit behind closed doors. Former German international Lukas Podolski, who started for Antalyaspor on Monday, criticized the decision, telling German tabloid Bild: "Football without fans is nothing."

The sports playing on despite coronavirus NRL, Australia The National Rugby League, Australian rugby league’s top division and world’s richest competition in the 13-man rugby code, has gone ahead with matches behind closed doors after playing its first round of games with fans. The league has requested government assistance after warning of a "catastrophic hit" to its finances.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus Australian Rules Football The Australian Football League (AFL), one of the country’s most watched competitions, has already shortened its season from 22 matches to 17, with each of the league’s 18 teams playing each other once. On Wednesday, the league will decide whether to start the season as scheduled on Thursday without fans or postpone the start of the campaign.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus Snooker World Championship, England There has been no official word as to whether the Snooker World Championship in Sheffield, England, scheduled for April 18 to May 4, will be called off. The WPBSA, the sport’s governing body, said last week that amateur qualifiers on April 8 to 15 are due to go ahead. However, the Coral Tour Championship, due to commence this Thursday, has been postponed.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus Tokyo Olympics The fate of one of the biggest sporting events on the 2020 calendar is still up in the air. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is still committed to holding the Games — though a member of Tokyo organizing committee tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. On Thursday, an Olympic torch passing in Athens is scheduled to go ahead without spectators.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus A League, Australia Australia’s football association has said the final six weeks of the A-League will go ahead without fans. The season could be compressed into three or four weeks if necessary. This weekend’s final in the W-League, Australia’s top women’s division, will be played behind closed doors. Author: Davis VanOpdorp



Several national soccer leagues across Africa have postponed matches. These include Algeria, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Sudan and Gabon. The CAF recommended that all competition stop during the outbreak.

Tanzania's President Magufuli was among the first African leaders to be caught on camera doing a footshake as the cornonavirus spread to the continent

Tanzania's Uhuru Torch Race

Tanzanian President John Magufuli called off the torch race due to the virus outbreak. Magufuli said the money that would have gone towards putting on the race "should now be directed to preparedness of the facilities for addressing possible coronavirus cases." The event takes place every year from a different location and draws a large crowd.

No Tennis in Morocco

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) cancelled all competitions for six weeks due to concerns about the virus. That means the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh will not take place in April as previously scheduled.

The Australian Open took place amid wildfires and record temperatures in January 2020

Zimbabwe cricket

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a national disaster over the pandemic and suspended all forms of cricket competition in the country. That is according to a tweet from Zimbabwe Cricket.

South African sport stops

Much of the top sports associations in South Africa which include the soccer association (Safa), Cricket South Africa (CSA), Athletics South Africa (ASA), Tennis South Africa (TSA), Boxing South Africa (BSA), Netball South Africa (NSA) and golf's Sunshine Tour have all come to a screeching halt. The Potchefstroom Open, part of the ATP Challengers Tour, was called off after the Round of 16.

African golf fans will have to wait a little longer before they see their players tee off

South African golfer Victor Lange tested positive for the virus according to a statement from the PGA Tour (North American golf's top organization). He showed no symptoms and was expected to make a full recovery after he remains quarantined in his home in Johannesburg.

While it may be frustrating and boring to live without sports for the foreseeable future, please remember that there is more to life than just sport.