Coronavirus: Daily record 952 deaths as Germany enters lockdown

Germany' Robert Koch Institute reported a record 952 deaths on Wednesday, the country's highest death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began. The previous record, set less than one week ago, was 598.

Germany also recorded 27,728 new infections as the country entered a stricter lockdown which closed schools and most shops nationwide.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus-related problems reached 23,427. The total number of infections reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 1,379,238, with just over 1 million of those since registered as having recovered.

The number of new infections per 100,000 people in the last seven days stood at 179.8 as an average across Germany, according to the RKI. In some parts of the country, such as Saxony, the figure was much higher. The government aims to bring this number down to 50 by means of strict contact-reducing measures.

The infection rate was stable or slightly falling among younger age groups, but was still rising among older people who are more likely to suffer more serious problems in connection with the new virus.

ab/msh (dpa, AFP, Reuters)