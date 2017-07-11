Coronavirus: Daily record 952 deaths as Germany enters lockdown

Germany's Robert Koch Institute reported a record 952 deaths on Wednesday, the country's highest death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began. The previous record, set less than one week ago, was 598.

Germany also recorded 27,728 new infections as the country entered a stricter lockdown which closed schools and most shops nationwide.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus-related problems reached 23,427. The total number of infections reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 1,379,238, with just over 1 million of those since registered as having recovered.

The number of new infections per 100,000 people in the last seven days stood at 179.8 as an average across Germany, according to the RKI. In some parts of the country, such as Saxony, the figure was much higher. The government aims to bring this number down to 50 — the level at which it says it's still possible to reliably trace the contacts of those infected.

The infection rate was stable or slightly falling among younger age groups, but was still rising among older people who are more likely to suffer more serious problems in connection with the new virus.

A ray of hope came in the form of an announcement from the EU vaccine regulator that the approval for the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine will be brought ahead — following pressure from German Health Minister Jens Spahn — meaning that Germany could begin immunizing people as early as December 29.

Which services may remain open during the lockdown?

Grocery stores

Grocery stores Weekly markets

Weekly markets Pick-up and delivery services

Pick-up and delivery services Shops selling drinks, health foods, baby-related goods, medical supplies, and pet and animal supplies

Shops selling drinks, health foods, baby-related goods, medical supplies, and pet and animal supplies Chemists, pharmacies, and drug stores

Chemists, pharmacies, and drug stores Opticians and hearing care services

Opticians and hearing care services Gas stations

Gas stations Banks

Banks Post offices

Post offices Laundromat

Laundromat Newspaper stands

Newspaper stands Christmas tree vendors

Christmas tree vendors Wholesalers

Bookstores may also remain partially open, depending on the state, for "click-and-collect" services.

ab/msh (dpa, AFP, Reuters)