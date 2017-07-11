Coronavirus: Curfews maybe needed says Germany's Jens Spahn

The health minister is calling for stricter measures as Germany battles a third wave of the coronavirus. Jens Spahn said the current rate of infections is threatening the health system.
Germany needs to implement stricter nationwide measures, including possible curfews, to break the third wave of coronavirus infections, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.
"We need a lockdown," said Spahn (CDU) at a news conference in Berlin, adding that nighttime curfews may be required.
He said there were nearly 4,500 patients currently in intensive care in Germany, adding: "If this continues, it will be too much for our health system."
Spahn also said that the infection figures over Easter may have been skewed. Health officials have suggested less people went to the doctor over the holiday period, giving the false impression that the number of cases in Germany was falling.
Meanwhile, coronavirus infections went up by 25,464 on Friday, which was 3,576 more than a week earlier, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.
jsi/aw (dpa, Reuters, AFP)
