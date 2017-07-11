Coronavirus: Curfews maybe needed says Germany's Jens Spahn

Germany needs to implement stricter nationwide measures, including possible curfews, to break the third wave of coronavirus infections, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

"We need a lockdown," said Spahn (CDU) at a news conference in Berlin, adding that nighttime curfews may be required.

He said there were nearly 4,500 patients currently in intensive care in Germany, adding: "If this continues, it will be too much for our health system."

Spahn said that the fewer infections recorded over Easter was not a reliable indicator. Health officials have suggested less people went to the doctor over the holiday period, giving the false impression that the number of cases in Germany was falling.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 25,464 on Friday, which was 3,576 more than a week earlier, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

jsi/aw (dpa, Reuters, AFP)