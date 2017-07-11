Coronavirus: Curfews maybe needed says Germany's Jens Spahn

The health minister is calling for stricter measures as Germany battles a third wave of the coronavirus. Jens Spahn said the current rate of infections is threatening the health system.
Germany needs to implement stricter nationwide measures, including possible curfews, to break the third wave of coronavirus infections, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.
"We need a lockdown," Spahn said in a news conference, adding that nighttime curfews may be required.
He said there were nearly 4,500 patients currently in intensive care in Germany, adding: "If this continues, it will be too much for our health system."
