Coronavirus: Curfews maybe needed says Germany's Jens Spahn

Germany needs to implement stricter nationwide measures, including possible curfews, to break the third wave of coronavirus infections, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

"We need a lockdown," Spahn said in a news conference, adding that nighttime curfews may be required.

He said there were nearly 4,500 patients currently in intensive care in Germany, adding: "If this continues, it will be too much for our health system."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

