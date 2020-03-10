Coronavirus crisis: What travelers now need to know

Above all, it is of course advisable to check with tour operators and airlines to see whether the booked trips or flight connections may have suffered from the corona crisis and have already been cancelled.

What do travelers from Germany have to take into account?

The first port of call for questions from tourists from Germany is the Foreign Ministry website. It provides up-to-date travel and safety information about the risks in the various destinations. At present, the German Foreign Ministry is advising against unnecessary travel to Italy after the country has been declared a restricted zone by decree.

The German Foreign Ministry has also stated that as of Friday March 13, 2020 at 23:59 local time in Washington DC, an entry ban for Europeans will come into force. Furthermore, India has declared all its visas issued up to and including 11 March 2020 invalid with immediate effect. Visas of Germans who have already entered India remain valid.

The countries to which entry from Germany is restricted include Israel, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Uganda and Liberia. This also applies to cities such as Moscow and Macao. In most cases, travelers are required to declare a suitable quarantine location for 14 days themselves upon entry.

In many countries, such as Poland and the Czech Republic, "the spread of the respiratory disease COVID-19 is resulting in increased entry controls, health checks with temperature being measured and, in individual cases, entry bans," the Foreign Ministry reports.

Zurich Airport is also unusually quiet at the moment due to the corona virus

Are travelers from Europe entitled to claim reimbursement and compensation?

In the event of flight cancellations or if a tour operator cancels a package tour on their own initiative, customers will be reimbursed the full price. However, there is no general right to additional compensation if the providers can point to exceptional circumstances due to the virus.

If the flight or trip has not already been cancelled by the provider, travelers can also choose to cancel themselves. If they can cite exceptional circumstances, they do not pay anything. This does not necessarily mean that a travel warning or entry restriction has to be issued: Even if a package tour is significantly impeded or impaired, those affected can cancel free of charge, for example because major sights or routes are blocked locally, which could not be foreseen before the booking was made.

Mere prudence or fear of infection is not enough to justify a cancellation of a trip. In such cases, travelers have to rely on the goodwill of their provider if they do not want to be left with the cost of cancellation.

Tourism has slumped worldwide

Individual travelers find it more difficult to get their various bookings, for example of accommodation and transport, refunded. If services have been booked directly in the country of travel, the only way to obtain reimbursement is to contact the respective contract partner. "If you do not want to travel, even though free cancellation is not possible, you should seek an amicable goodwill solution," is the advice issued by ADAC, the German automobile association.

What do travelers who come from another continent have to be aware of?

Again, it is best to contact your own foreign ministry or embassy to find out whether there are any general restrictions or limitations, for example regarding the accessibility of places of interest.

The Australian government, for example, is warning against traveling to China or Iran and also advises to postpone any planned trip to Korea or Italy. Travelers who want to go to Japan or Mongolia are urged to exercise increased caution.

The US government is calling on American citizens to reconsider all planned trips abroad. Even countries that have not yet registered any confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections may impose travel restrictions without prior warning. In its travel advice, the State Department raised the overall level of travel warnings to three out of four. Level three states that trips should be reconsidered. The highest level four warns against traveling to these areas.

What does the World Health Organization (WHO) advise?

Face masks do not protect against infection unless you are infected yourself, says the WHO

People with pre-existing conditions should postpone or avoid planned travel to regions with an increased risk of infection, especially older people suffering from chronic illness. In addition, the WHO recommends following the generally accepted hygiene guidelines: wash your hands frequently, cough into the crook of your arm or handkerchief, and avoid touching your face.

What do travelers have to consider when returning home?

Entry requirements vary greatly from country to country. Returning travelers should also ask their embassy about the current situation. For example, China's capital Beijing announced on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) that everyone entering from abroad will be quarantined for 14 days.

In many countries, people who return from risk areas by plane or ship are required to provide their details. In Germany, so-called exit cards must be filled out on arrival. On these cards, passengers must provide information on their state of health, where they will be for the next 30 days, as well as information on stops in their countries of origin and contact persons. This makes them easier to find later in the event of an emergency should a fellow passenger test positive.

(with dpa, AFP, tagesschau.de)