Coronavirus: Countries 'ignored' early warnings for COVID-19

Many countries did not pay enough attention to early warning signs for the coronavirus outbreak, according to the German Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (GIDS), a military think tank.

"This crisis has shown that various countries, depending on their political cultures, have partially ignored or even denied the early warning signals," said Christian Haggenmiller, an expert and doctor with GIDS as well as the World Health Organization (WHO).

Follow the latest developments with our rolling coverage

Haggenmiller said the "best example" was the United States, which has "very extensive resources for the early detection of health hazards." Though it "recognized the development around COVID-19 in a timely manner," the pandemic "was not considered a priority by the current political leadership."

Read more: COVID-19: Nanomachines to be deployed to fight next viral pandemic

Watch video 01:58 Share Coronavirus challenge: CoV-2 rapid test Made in Germany Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bFUL Coronavirus challenge: CoV-2 rapid test Made in Germany

There were "numerous early warning signs," he said — "the WHO receives about 7,000 infection warnings a month." But it's up to polititical systems to implement measures to combat a pandemic.

He did admit there is sometimes "alarm fatigue," or "hesitation on the part of decision-makers due to the abundance of alerts."

COVID-19 cases exceeded 3 million cases worldwide this week, with nearly a third of them in the United States, according to data from John's Hopkins University in the US.

Watch video 01:45 Share US records 1 million infections Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bXlY United States records a million coronavirus infections

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.