 Coronavirus: Consequences for tourism in Germany | DW Travel | DW | 28.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Travel

Coronavirus: Consequences for tourism in Germany

Whether in the Black Forest, at Frankfurt Airport or at Neuschwanstein Castle, the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic are also being felt in Germany. The travel industry is expecting losses and restrictions.

Neuschwanstein Castle in fall

In the small Bavarian village of Hohenschwangau near Neuschwanstein, everything is business as usual. Buses bring tourists who want to trek up to the fairy tale castle on foot or by carriage. Some 1.5 million people are channeled through the rooms of King Ludwig II every year. But since late January the day-to-day operations have become more manageable. Chinese tourists are absent.

Franziska Wimberger of the Bavarian Palace Administration told DW that despite cancellations by Chinese tour groups, "The guided tours in Neuschwanstein Castle are still very busy."

The international airport in Frankfurt is also feeling the effects of the coronavirus crisis. Dieter Hulick, the press spokesman of Fraport AG, which operates Germany’s biggest airport, told DW that the numerous flight cancellations would have a significant impact on Lufthansa, for example. However, more concrete figures will not be available until mid-March. What is already visible, apart from the shorter waiting lines at check-in, are the increased precautionary measures taken, such as tourists from Asia who are increasingly wearing face masks. 

Read more: German companies opt for 'wait-and-see' over coronavirus outbreak

Damage control

The world's largest travel company, TUI Group, is also taking preventative measures. All associated TUI companies — including cruises, airlines and hotels — have followed "established procedures to prevent infection," a spokesperson said. More disinfectant dispensers have been provided on cruise ships, for example.

In terms of Asian tours, TUI already recorded a slight decline in bookings up to and including last week. On the whole, however, the multinational company said it is too early to identify "fundamental changes in the booking behavior of our customers and possible financial consequences."

Hotel on Tenerife quarantined due to coronavirus (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Rodriguez)

The coronavirus and its consequences: Hotel on the island of Tenerife becomes a quarantine station

TUI also imposed a booking freeze for all arrivals on the sealed-off hotel on Tenerife until March 13. Currently, there are around 200 guests in the hotel who have booked through the TUI Group. The holidaymakers are requested not to leave their rooms for the time being. "We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and are in close contact with the hotel and the local authorities," said TUI.

Read more: Coronavirus cripples tourism in Europe

Worries, but no panic

The German Travel Association (DRV), the lobby group representing the interests of German tour operators and travel agencies, said it sees growing uncertainty among customers. Spokesperson Kerstin Heinen confirmed to DW that customers are currently very reluctant to make travel bookings for the current year.

Furthermore, holidaymakers who have already booked trips have a heightened need for information. "The safety of customers and employees has top priority," said Heinen. "One should not panic, but the longer the situation continues, the worse it is for the tourism industry."

Just how serious the situation is can be seen by the reaction of a well-known Bavarian brewery. When asked by DW about possible declines in visitor numbers, they replied, "We do not want to be named in connection with the coronavirus." 

Read more: Coronavirus, cold, or flu symptoms? How to tell the difference

Consequences for the Black Forest region

Germany's Black Forest region: Titisee and Feldberg(picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Exss)

Travel restrictions in Europe would also affect the Black Forest region

There is currently no reason to panic, according to Wolfgang Weiler, the spokesperson for Black Forest tourism. Although there have been no travelers from China in recent weeks, they only make up about 0.4% of the guests — contrary to some clichés. However, individual providers specializing in Asian customers, such as those at Titisee, a lake in the southern Black Forest, are already being more severely affected by the absence.

"But if the epidemic turns into a pandemic and travelers from Europe are also absent, then we are in for a difficult year," Weiler told DW.

Some 25% of visitors to the Black Forest come from neighboring countries. While these visitors are guaranteed not to run into massive crowds in the region and would enjoy many solitary hiking trails, there are no safety guarantees.

All of this can change quickly, as developments in northern Italy have shown. After a jump in coronavirus cases in Italy, events were canceled in Milan and Venice. Even the world's largest travel industry gathering, the International Tourism Fair (ITB) in Berlin from March 4-8, is also on the rocks. While recently there was only talk of increased safety precautions, there are now more and more voices calling for the event to be canceled.

  • Germany, Cologne Cathedral seen from across the river at night

    Germany's most famous sights

    Cologne Cathedral

    Its almost 160-meter-high (525 ft.) spires rise majestically into the sky: Cologne Cathedral is the landmark of the city of Cologne. It is one of the largest Gothic-style cathedrals and appropriately impressive. Around 6 million people visit this UNESCO World Heritage Site every year.

  • Germany Heidelberg Castle

    Germany's most famous sights

    Heidelberg Castle

    This landmark of the city on the Neckar River is possibly the most famous ruin in Germany. The castle was first mentioned in the 13th century. During the reign of Louis XIV, the Palatinate Electors resided here.

  • Germany, Neuschwanstein Castle

    Germany's most famous sights

    Neuschwanstein Castle

    Bavarian King Ludwig II had a fairy-tale castle built near Füssen because he wanted to withdraw from public life. Just a few weeks after his death in 1886 it was opened to the public. Meanwhile the castle has become one of the most visited in Europe.

  • Germany, Brandenburg Gate

    Germany's most famous sights

    Brandenburg Gate

    Berlin is Germany's biggest tourist magnet. In 2018 the city counted almost 33 million overnight stays. The Brandenburg Gate, a national landmark and symbol of German reunification, is one of the most popular places to visit.

  • Germany, Berlin view from river of the Museum Island and the TV tower

    Germany's most famous sights

    Berlin Museum Island

    Another Berlin attraction is located on an island in the middle of the Spree river. Five leading museums present exhibitions from prehistory to antiquity and 19th century art. One highlight is the world-famous bust of Egyptian queen Nefertiti.

  • Germany Sanssouci Palace in Potsdam

    Germany's most famous sights

    Sanssouci Palace

    The summer residence of Frederick II of Prussia can be found in Potsdam. The name "Sanssouci", translated means "without worry", reveals the king's desire for a place of refuge. The palace and park are often referred to as Prussian Versailles, and since 1990 they have been part of the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage.

  • Dresden Frauenkirche church, Elbe riverbanks old town center

    Germany's most famous sights

    The Frauenkirche church in Dresden

    Many people still remember the Dresden Frauenkirche as a ruin and a memorial against war. Since its reconstruction and consecration in 2005, it has been one of the most popular destinations for German and foreign visitors.

  • Germany, Wartburg Castle

    Germany's most famous sights

    Wartburg Castle

    In Thuringia, the Wartburg Castle towers above the city of Eisenach. It was here that Martin Luther translated the New Testament in the early 16th century. In 1817, the Wartburg Festival was the first official democratic assembly in Germany which took place at the castle.

  • Germany Porta Nigra in Trier

    Germany's most famous sights

    Porta Nigra

    The "Black Gate" in Trier is one of the best preserved gates of the ancient world. The former Roman city gate was used as a church for almost a thousand years before Napoleon in 1802 ordered its restoration to its original form.

  • Deutschland, Aachen: Dom (DW/D. Dedović)

    Germany's most famous sights

    Aachen Cathedral

    The core building is considered one of the best preserved architectural structures of the Carolingian period and in 1978 it became the first German UNESCO World Heritage Site. Emperor Charlemagne was buried in Aachen Cathedral and almost all German kings up to 1531 were crowned in the chapel.

  • Germany Holsten Gate Lübeck

    Germany's most famous sights

    Lübeck's old town center

    The Holsten Gate, which once formed the western boundary of Lübeck, is now considered the city's landmark. It is part of the historic city center, which is situated on an island surrounded by watercourses and the remains of the ramparts. Many of the houses in the old brick Gothic style are listed historical monuments.

  • Bildergalerie Metropolen der Welt (Fotolia/sborisov)

    Germany's most famous sights

    Marienplatz in Munich

    The Marienplatz square with its lively pedestrian area is located in the heart of Munich. Several times a day visitors can admire the Glockenspiel at the adjoining New City Hall. To the music, small figures rotate at lofty heights, playing scenes inspired by the city's history.

    Author: Sabine Peschel, Elisabeth Jahn


DW recommends

Germany's most famous sights

Tourism in Germany is booming, with 2019 tourism figures hitting records for the tenth straight year. Travelers from Germany and abroad are primarily drawn to the big cities. (10.02.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Chinese tourist packages to France suspended  

Related content

Deutschland Hessen | Coronavirus | Vorsichtsmaßnahme Desinfektion Hände

Coronavirus: How Germany is preparing for a possible pandemic 27.02.2020

The government has announced a new crisis team to handle its response to the spread of the disease after new cases cropped up in different parts of Germany. Scientists said the situation is still under control.

Deutschland Düsseldorf | Uni-Klinik Infektionsstation | Thema Coronavirus

COVID-19 updates: Germany facing a 'coronavirus epidemic' 26.02.2020

The coronavirus epidemic has triggered several warnings from officials about an impending pandemic. Follow DW for the latest updates across the globe as public health authorities struggle to contain the virus.

Afghanistan Coronavirus Flughafen Kabul

World must prepare for potential COVID-19 pandemic says WHO 24.02.2020

The World Health Organization has warned that the world must brace for a potential pandemic. However, it says the outbreak can still be contained.

Advertisement
DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

Play the DW 360° app and explore German World Heritage sites

Bamberg's old town center, Aachen Cathedral and the Bauhaus in Dessau – all are UNESCO World Heritage sites. With our new "DW World Heritage 360" app you can explore them in a completely new way.  

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  