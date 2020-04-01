 Coronavirus: Chloroquine study in Brazil aborted after deaths | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 20.04.2020

Science

Coronavirus: Chloroquine study in Brazil aborted after deaths

Too high a dose of the antimalarial agent chloroquine can cause severe cardiac arrhythmia in certain patients. Tests on COVID-19 patients in Brazil have been discontinued after 11 people died.

Medical staff shows a package of Nivaquine

In addition to looking for a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, doctors around the world are investigating whether existing active ingredients can also help combat the virus.   

The well-known malaria drug Resochin has caused a great stir in recent weeks. Its active ingredient, chloroquine, with its derivative, hydroxychloroquine, have been used to prevent and treat malaria for decades.

In tests conducted in China and France, the active substance chloroquine was said to have shown that it inhibits the proliferation of the novel coronavirus in cell cultures, indicating that it could reduce the viral load of patients with more severe disease progressions. The active ingredient can therefore also be used as an antiviral drug, researchers report.

Despite some concerns   about how the studies were conducted and their significance, as well as about possible side effects, clinical tests with the well-known active substance have now been carried out in other places. 

Read more: Coronavirus: Paper towels and coins beat hand dryers and banknotes

 

Watch video 02:01

European biotech giant develops sought-after rapid test

Fatal study in Brazil

A small phase II study in Brazil, in which 11 patients died of fatal arrhythmias or heart muscle damage, shows how risky high-dose treatment of COVID-19 patients with chloroquine can be, especially in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin or other drugs.

The study, which was financed by the Brazilian government and whose preliminary, not peer reviewed, results were published on the scientific portal MedRxiv,  involved 81 hospital patients. Altogether 440 patients were ultimately supposed to participate in the phase IIb study "CloroCovid-19."

Marcus Lacerda's team from the Tropical Institute in Manaus in the Brazilian state of Amazonas administered a dose of 450 milligrams of chloroquine twice a day for five days (total dose 2.7 grams) to about half of the patients. The other patients were prescribed a dose of more than 600 milligrams (total dose 12 grams) for 10 days. There was no placebo group. 

Read more: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Watch video 02:06

What does the coronavirus do when it infects someone?

Too high a dosage? 

Normally, malaria drugs are used at a lower dosage and only for a few days. In Brazil, the dosage was even higher than suggested by the Chinese authorities and the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).  

The health authority of the Chinese province of Guangdong had recommended treatment with 500 mg twice daily for 10 days (total amount 10 grams). The CDC recommended an initial dose of 600 mg plus another 300 mg after 12 hours, followed by 300 mg twice a day on days two to five (total dose 3.3 grams).

The physicians in Brazil noticed arrhythmia (significant extension of the so-called QT interval) within two to three days in patients receiving the high dose. On the sixth day of the trial, 11 patients died and the phase II trial was stopped immediately.

Were warnings ignored?

Last week, internal medicine specialists had already warned in the Canadian Medical Association Journal about the dangers of QTc prolongation in the electrocardiogram when using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine — especially in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin. 

According to that report, the combination can lead to hypoglycemia (abnormally low blood sugar levels), restlessness, confusion and delusions, in addition to cardiac arrhythmia. An overdose can lead to epileptic seizures, coma and cardiac arrest, the report says. 

Read more: Did coronavirus really originate in a Chinese laboratory?

Watch video 03:31

Coronavirus medications and vaccines – Q & A with DW's science correspondent Derrick Williams

Disastrous drug cocktail

Many COVID-19 patients are significantly older than malaria patients and often have pre-existing conditions. In such a risk group, a high-dose treatment with chloroquine is presumably much more likely to lead to damage to the heart muscle and to severe cardiac arrhythmia. 

As there was no placebo group in the Manaus study, it is difficult to see exactly what proportion of deaths were caused by chloroquine. This is because all patients were additionally treated with the antibiotic azithromycin, which also extends the QTc interval. Some patients had also taken oseltamivir (Tamiflu), which can also have a negative effect on cardiac rhythm.

Humans as guinea pigs?

In principle, the two active ingredients chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine are well-known and safe. The drug Resochin, developed by the German pharmaceutical and chemical group Bayer,  has been successfully used as a malaria drug or prophylaxis since the 1930s.

However, the risks and side effects have been known for a similar length of time. Even such tried-and-tested drugs can cause severe damage if taken in extremely high doses, as wrong self-medication or by possibly endangered groups of people. 

Investigations must now show whether the clinical trial in Brazil negligently overdosed patients or ignored warnings. The fatal outcome of the phase II study in Brazil coincides with a TV discussion, widely perceived as extremely racist, between two French doctors who wanted to turn Africa into a huge laboratory for coronavirus vaccine testing.

They cited the lack of resources on the continent and hence the lack of protection against the virus as the reason for their proposal. They said studies on AIDS had been done there on the same grounds. The provocative discussion caused worldwide outrage.  

Clinical tests remain necessary

In the search for a vaccine or drug — also against the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 — clinical tests are nevertheless essential. Only through the cooperation of manufacturers, clinics and medical institutions can it be clarified whether a drug actually shows the desired therapeutic effect (efficacy), whether it is safe or whether side effects occur (tolerability), how exactly it has to be dosed (dose finding) and whether, in the end, the benefits actually outweigh the risks.

Phase II studies usually involve 100 to 500 volunteer patients as test persons. In most countries, there are strict legal requirements for the conduct of clinical trials in order to limit the risk to the trial participants. In most countries, the volunteers' consent to participate must be given in writing in advance.

The treating physician is obliged to inform each participant in the trial in detail about the possible benefits and all risks — but risks and side effects can never be excluded.  

  • Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    An oral vaccination against corona

    Courage, curiosity or complete hubris? Probably it is a mixture of all these things that causes many scientists to test their own inventions on themselves first. According to the Global Times, a Chinese doctor not only developed an oral vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 but also tried it out himself. So far without side effects.

  • Sir Humphrey Davy passed-out on a couch, surrounded by other people from the high society

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Laughing-gas party with Humphry

    Scientific knowledge and private pleasure can go hand in hand. The British chemist Sir Humphry Davy experimented with nitrous oxide between 1795 and 1798. With the help of his self-experiments, he discovered not only the pain-relieving effect of the gas but also its intoxicating qualities.

  • A scorpion under UV light

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Discoverer of UV radiation

    The German physicist Johann Wilhelm Ritter not only discovered ultraviolet radiation in 1801, but also invented the first battery the following year. Ritter was also interested in galvanism — a term applied to muscle contractions caused by electric shocks. The fact that he died at the age of 33 is said to have been due in part to the galvanic self-experiments with which he maltreated his body.

  • Sigmund Freud looking at a sheet of paper with writing on it (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Freud on cocaine

    The Austrian psychologist and doctor Sigmund Freud is known as the founder of psychoanalysis. His methods are still used, discussed and criticized today. Less well known is that Freud researched the effects of cocaine during his time as a doctor at the Vienna General Hospital. Published letters show that Freud himself consumed coke for a long time and in large quantities.

  • A mosquito stinging a human

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Death from yellow fever

    "I believe that I am on the trail of the true pathogen," wrote the American physician Jesse Lazear on September 8, 1900, in a letter to his wife. Lazear researched malaria and yellow fever. He confirmed that the latter is transmitted by mosquitoes. To study the disease, he intentionally allowed himself to be stung, fell ill and died 17 days after writing the letter. Lazear was only 34 years old.

  • John P. Stapp on a acceleration chair at Edward Air Forces Base USA in 1951

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    The fastest man on earth

    John Paul Stapp became known as the "fastest man on earth" because of his research on the effects of acceleration forces on the human body — including his own: He had himself accelerated on a so-called rocket sled up to more than 1,000 kph (621 mph) and decelerated completely in 1.4 seconds. It is the highest acceleration that a human being has ever voluntarily withstood.

  • Werner Forssmann, German urologist and surgical doctor.

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Secret heart catheter

    Werner Forssmann was already considered a troublemaker during his medical training. The German surgeon was determined to prove that a long, flexible catheter could be inserted safely from the crook of the arm to the heart. Although his superiors had expressly forbidden him to carry out the experiment, in 1929 Forssmann was the first person to try it out — on himself. Secretly, of course.

  • A ceremony in memory of Ralph M. Steinman: Lesley Steinman, Claudia Steinman, Adam Steinman and Alexis Steinman the family of Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine Ralph M. Steinman of Canada, Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine speak at a press conference at The Rockefeller University in New York, New York, on 03 October 2011.

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Nobel Prize winner — posthumously

    The Canadian physician Ralph Steinman fell ill with pancreatic cancer and underwent an immunotherapy he developed himself. According to his physician, this therapy was unable to prevent Steinman's death, but — contrary to the prognosis — could possibly have prolonged his life by over four years. Steinman died in 2011, a few days before the Nobel Prize was awarded, which he received posthumously.

    Author: Julia Vergin (fs)


