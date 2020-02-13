Coronavirus: China death toll edges toward 1,500

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei province has risen by 116, bringing the total death toll to 1,380, the province's health commission said Friday.

Of the new deaths, 88 occurred in Wuhan, the province's capital where the COVID-19 virus is believed to have originated late last year.

The commission reported 4,823 new cases in Hubei, taking the total number of cases in the province to 55,748. More than 80% of the new cases were in Wuhan. Chinese officials on Friday said there were 5,090 new cases in mainland China.

The increase in cases came after the commission began counting cases diagnosed through new clinical methods. There are currently several hundred coronavirus cases in 27 countries outside of China.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told DW that within Europe, detection and containment of the virus was working.

"So far it's just a regional epidemic outbreak in China, but we need to be sure that it does not become a real epidemic or a pandemic worldwide," Spahn said.

Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations in the United States, told DW that he expects new cases of coronavirus to drop between late April and early May.

The Westerdam cruise ship docked in Cambodia after being stranded at sea

Cruise passengers disembark

In Cambodia, hundreds of passengers disembarked from the Westerdam cruise ship, which had been stranded at sea over fears its passengers were infected with the virus.

The Holland America Line-operated ship received permission to dock at the port of Sihanoukville after Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Guam turned the ship away.

The Westerdam, carrying 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members, began its voyage in Singapore in January. Its last stop before it was refused further landings was in Hong Kong, where 53 cases of the virus and one death had been confirmed.

It was denied port after some 20 passengers were tested for the COVID-19 viral illness after they reported stomach aches. The tests done at the Pasteur Institute in Phnom Penh showed none had the virus.

"The real disease is fear, not the virus. We want to eliminate the fear of disease," Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen told Fresh news, an online news service close to his government. He said he allowed the ship to dock for humanitarian reasons.

Unlike many Asian nations, Cambodia has not banned direct flights to China. Sen said that a halt in service would damage bilateral relations between the two countries.

Empty cultural sites: Coronavirus hits China's tourism industry Global impact The coronavirus epidemic has consequences for international cultural events. The Art Basel Hong Kong art fair has been canceled. China has downsized its participation in the 70th Berlin International Film Festival. The Chinese National Opera's New Year's Concert in Berlin was also canceled; musicians and performers are not allowed to leave because of the coronavirus crisis.

Empty cultural sites: Coronavirus hits China's tourism industry Closed to tourists Usually, crowds of tourists jostle their way through the Forbidden City. Now, a lonely tourist has Beijing's Palace Museum all to himself. The city's imperial palace, built from 1420 to 1644, is considered an architectural masterpiece and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987. It was initially the seat of the Ming and later the Qing dynasty, and where the emperor and his court lived.

Empty cultural sites: Coronavirus hits China's tourism industry Attractions on hold Disneyland Shanghai has closed its doors to the Magic Kingdom for the time being. The coronavirus outbreak intensified at the start of the Chinese New Year. Subsequent quarantine and travel restrictions caused the annual surge of holiday travel within and to China to collapse. Last year the industry reported a turnover of $78 billion (€71.5 billion) during the weeklong holidays alone.

Empty cultural sites: Coronavirus hits China's tourism industry No access In the fight against the coronavirus, China's authorities have not stopped at shutting down historical sites. Parts of the Great Wall of China, a powerful symbol for the country, have been closed off. The section of the wall in Badaling, northern Beijing (photo above), which is highly popular with tourists, is closed. Also closed are the Ming graves and the Yinshan Pagoda.

Empty cultural sites: Coronavirus hits China's tourism industry Dragon dance Spring in Shenyang in 2019: A dance group performs a dragon dance on the occasion of the Longtaitou Festival, when China celebrates the second day of the second month in the Chinese lunar calendar. It is known as "the day when the dragon raises its head," and the country and nature regain strength. This year, it falls on February 24, but the coronavirus epidemic could put a damper on events. Author: Stefan Dege (db)



