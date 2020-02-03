 Coronavirus: China admits ′deficiencies′ in response to virus— live updates | News | DW | 04.02.2020

News

Coronavirus: China admits 'deficiencies' in response to virus— live updates

Chinese health officials confirmed the number of fatalities has reached 425, with over 20,400 people infected nationwide. Hong Kong has also reported a coronavirus death, bringing the total outside mainland China to two.

In China workers test for coronavirus in a man on the street (Reuters/China Daily)

  • China's National Health Commission reported Tuesday that the nationwide total of coronavirus infections had reached 20,438, with 3,235 new cases confirmed. China's nationwide death toll currently stands at 425. 
  • Hong Kong has also announced a coronavirus death, bringing the total fatalities outside of mainland China to two. The victim was a 39-year-old man who had visited Wuhan in January.

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

6:20 The coronavirus outbreak exposed "shortcomings and deficiencies" in China's emergency response, a top ruling Chinese body has said. 

China's Politburo Standing Committee said the virus has been "a major test of China's system and capacity for governance" and called for improvements to public health care. 

6:05 Taiwan has spoken out against China, accusing Beijing of keeping the autonomously-governed island in the dark about the development of coronavirus. 

China considers Taiwan to be a renegade province and has objected to it becoming a member of the World Health Organization (WHO). 

While China says communications have been "smooth," Taiwan's foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou says they have received limited information.

"Disease has no national boundaries," she said. "Putting political considerations over people's health and safety, this, basically, is extremely vile."

6:03 If you woke up with a sore throat or a runny nose, be sure to check your symptoms before concluding you've caught coronavirus. It might be the common cold or flu. 

6:02 As of this morning, China currently has over 20,438 confirmed cases of coronavirus within its borders. The death toll in China currently stands at 425. Additionally, health officials said 2,345 of the new infections were in Hubei, bringing the total in the hard-hit province to 13,522. Hubei's death toll also rose to 414, with a further 64 fatalities reported in the province that has been in lockdown for weeks.

6:00 Good morning, this is DW's Kristie Pladson welcoming you to a new day and a new round of coronavirus live updates. 

