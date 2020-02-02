Coronavirus: China accuses US of spreading 'panic' — live updates

The death toll from the new coronavirus stands at 361, surpassing the SARS epidemic that left 249 dead between 2002 and 2003.

China is in "urgent" need of medical masks and equipment for medical personnel.

Germany's health minister has said the country is well equipped for an outbreak.

China says the US has caused "panic" with its ban on travelers arriving from China.

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

8:54

8:41 China "urgently needs...medical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a press briefing.

8:40 Direct flights between the Czech Republic and China will be banned starting February 9, a representative for the Czech government said.

8:14 The US "hasn't provided any substantial assistance" and is spreading "panic" by barring travelers from China from entering the country, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hun Chunying said in a press conference on Monday.

The US on Sunday began restricting travel on foreign nationals who were in China in the 14 days prior to arriving in the US.

7:59 German Health Minister Jens Spahn said the German healthcare system is well equipped to handle the arrival of coronavirus.

Should the virus spread, "everyone in the healthcare system would strive to concentrate all resources on containing it," he said in an interview with ARD. There are 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany. He added that it is "much too early" to consider it an emergency.

7:52 Good morning and welcome to our live blog on world events connected with the coronavirus outbreak.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.