Asymptomatic children can spread coronavirus for weeks, study finds

A new, unsettling study on children and the coronavirus pandemic has just been published as countries around the world reopen kindergartens and school classrooms. The study's findings are sure to further fuel already heated debates over the risk of infection in institutions of learning.

Doctors at the Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC have found that infected children can spread the SARS-CoV-2 virus for weeks even though they themselves show no COVID-19 symptoms. That means that children with only mild symptoms, or none at all, can unknowingly infect people around them.

In an earlier study, researchers in Boston showed that children and youths they observed had surprisingly high viral loads.

Read more: Learning pods and cardboard cubicles: US schools adapt to the pandemic

Asymptomatic children spreading the virus?

The new study, which was published on August 28 on the website of the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics, was conducted by Roberta L. DeBiasi and Meghan Delaney, who analyzed data from 91 children in 22 hospitals across South Korea. "Unlike in the US health system, those who test positive for COVID-19 in South Korea remain in the hospital until they have completely recovered from their infection," says DeBiasi.

According to the study, roughly 22% of the children developed no symptoms throughout their infection, 20% began asymptomatic but later developed symptoms, and 58% tested symptomatic. The study also showed great differences in the length of time children remained symptomatic, ranging from three days to three weeks. One-fifth of the asymptomatic patients and roughly half of the symptomatic patients were still passing on the SARS-CoV-2 virus three weeks after initial infection — though this did not directly reflect their contagiousness.

The authors readily admit that there is still much to be learned about the role of children and youths in the spread of the coronavirus, and that their findings will further fuel that debate.

Read more: Study reveals how most Germans get infected

Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges Thailand: Class in a box The roughly 250 students who attend Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok now sit in plastic cubicles during class, and must keep their face masks all day. Sinks and soap dispensers are positioned outside each classroom, and temperatures are taken as students arrive to school in the morning. The strict measures seem to be working: the school has reported no new infections since July.

Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges New Zealand: School for some These students in the capital, Wellington, are happy they can still go to school. Those in Auckland aren't so lucky. After the country went virus-free for three months, four new cases were reported in the country's largest city on August 11. Health authorities ordered the closure of schools and non-essential businesses in the city, and told citizens to stay home.

Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges Sweden: No special measures Students in Sweden are still enjoying their summer holidays, but this picture of graduates taken before the break continues to symbolize the country's special approach to dealing with COVID-19. Unlike almost everywhere else in the world, the Scandinavian country has never required citizens to wear masks. Businesses, bars, restaurants and schools have all remained open.

Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges Germany: Single file, at a distance These students at Petri Primary School in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, are exhibiting exemplary behavior. Like all schools in Germany's most populous state, theirs requires face masks. Yet unlike students in Germany's other 15 states, they must also wear them in the classroom. It's too early to tell if the measures are working, however — the school year only kicked off on August 12.

Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges West Bank: Back to school after 5 months School has also resumed in Hebron, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Jerusalem. Students in the region are required to wear face masks, with some schools even calling for gloves. Yet despite her mask, this teacher's enthusiasm is evident. Schools in the Palestinian territories have been closed since March, with Hebron being an epicenter of infections.

Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges Tunisia: Masked since May This class of high school students in Tunis began wearing masks in May. As schools across the North African country resume in the coming weeks, all students will be required to wear them. When Tunisia's schools were closed for several weeks in March, parents had to school their children at home, helping them with TV and internet-based learning programs until classes could resume in early summer.

Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges India: Teaching by loudspeaker This school in Dandwal, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, has a special setup for students who have no access to the internet. Here they can attend a type of tutoring session to catch up on missed assignments, listening to prerecorded classes over a loudspeaker. Maharashtra was particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges Congo: No class without temperature check Authorities in Lingwala, a well-heeled suburb in the Congolese capital, Kinshasa, are taking the threat of coronavirus infections among students extremely seriously. Every student attending the suburb's Reverend Kim School is required to have his or her temperature taken before being allowed to enter the building. Face masks are also mandatory.

Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges United States: Lessons in the world's hot spot Schools in the US are also doing daily temperature checks to detect potential COVID-19 cases. Such measures are urgently needed in the country, which continues to see some of the world's highest infection rates. On August 13, Johns Hopkins University reported that more people had died within the past 24 hours than at any point since late May.

Coronavirus brings back-to-school challenges Brazil: Gloves and a hug Maura Silva (left) is a teacher at a public school in western Rio de Janeiro, near one of the city's largest slums. She makes an effort to visit her students at home, and brings along her "hug kit." Before taking them in her arms, Silva and her students put on masks and she helps them to put on plastic gloves. Author: Daniel Heinrich



Outsized viral load for kids?

Researchers in Boston, meanwhile, found surprisingly high viral loads among the youngest patients they observed. For their study, they took nose and throat swabs from 49 children and youths under the age of 21. The study found far more SARS-CoV-2 virus presence among them than among adults being treated in intensive care units for COVID-19.

According to the Boston study, which was published on August 1 in the periodical The Journal of Pediatrics, scientists found far fewer ACE-2 receptors among smaller children than in youths and adults. Those receptors are thought to be SARS-CoV-2's gateway into the body's cells.

Read more: Coronavirus: German parents angry at order to isolate their children

Tiny 'superspreaders'?

The role of children and youths in the spread of the coronavirus has been hotly debated since the first infections were registered. One thing is clear, children and youths can infect others. It is also clear that infected children and youths often show few or no signs of being ill. And it is also just as clear — though most people prefer not to talk about this — that children and youths can also die or suffer lasting damage as the result of a COVID-19 infection.

That doesn't automatically mean that all children and youths are potential "superspreaders," driving infection rates around them. Still, children and youths — through kindergarten, school, friends and sports — often have far more social interaction than adults. The past few months have also shown that young people are just as likely as adults to ignore social distancing and hygiene rules if they are not compelled to do otherwise.

Amid a flood of returning vacationers, along with parties and crowded events, German infection rates are now the highest they have been since April. A great number of those testing positive for COVID-19 now are young, driving down the average age of infection to the lowest figure registered since the pandemic began.

Still, despite high viral loads and the ability to pass on the virus for weeks — even if a child is asymptomatic — young people can still act decisively to stop the spread of infection.

Read more: German students defy coronavirus to study abroad

Watch video 02:39 Share German schools reopen Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gtIb German schools reopen despite rising coronavirus numbers

What does it mean for kindergartens and schools?

The end of summer has seen infections rising across Germany and many other countries. Nevertheless, kindergartens, schools and other learning institutions are opening their doors, not just to provide relief to parents, but even more so, for the well-being of children.

Compulsory face masks, physical distancing, hygiene rules and set study groups can all reduce the risk of spread. That's the consensus, but just how to deal with such issues, as well as how often classes should be held online or in person, remains open to interpretation in many countries.

In order to detect potential infection clusters and avoid large-scale school closings, infections among asymptomatic children and youths must be pinpointed early and the child isolated.

These latest studies will no doubt lead to a reassessment of the need to regularly test teachers, but also the question of whether testing should be carried out only on those students exhibiting acute respiratory infections, or rather on a far greater percentage of children.