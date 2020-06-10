 Coronavirus cases spike in southwestern US | News | DW | 10.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus cases spike in southwestern US

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are spiking in parts of the US Southwest, causing the state of Arizona to reactivate an emergency health care plan. The uptick comes as the US begins to reopen its economy.

A woman wearing a protective mask from the new coronavirus walks her dog past a Petco store (picture-alliance/AP Images/R. Vogel)

A total of 21 US states on Tuesday reported weekly increases in new cases of COVID-19, with the southwestern corner of the country apparently worst-hit. The surge comes amid the US easing virus restrictions in a bid to restart its economy.

Cases in Arizona — one of the first states to reopen in mid-May — have increased 115% since the lockdown eased. A former state health chief warned that a new stay-at-home order or field hospitals may be needed.

Utah and New Mexico all posted rises of 40% or higher for the week ended Sunday, compared with the prior seven days, according to a Reuters analysis.

US non-profit health system Banner Health tweeted that the trend was "concerning."

California sees rise in several counties

California has also seen an uptick in cases and has placed nine counties on a watch list, meaning harsher coronavirus measures could be reinstated. The counties the list include Los Angeles, Santa Clara and Fresno  ­­— where 18 million of California's 39 million residents live, reported Reuters.

Read more: Opinion: New York — A stricken city of contrasts

 "Many of the cases that are showing up in hospitals are linked to gatherings that are taking place in homes — birthday parties and funerals," said Olivia Kasirye, public health director of Sacramento County, also on the watch list.

So far, across the US there have been over 1.9 million cases and over 112,000 deaths from the virus  — by far, the largest death toll worldwide. However, the Trump administration has been eager to loosen coronavirus restrictions in a bid to help its economy, which has taken a battering.

Earlier this week, non-partisan research organization the National Bureau of Economic Research said the US officially entered recession in February this year. The coronavirus measures also caused record unemployment levels, reaching an all-time high of 14.7% in April, although the latest figures showed this decreased to 13.3% in May.

Watch video 02:00

US President Trump pushes to restart economy

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Coronavirus pandemic further strains US-China relations

Mistrust and rivalry have been simmering between the US and China for years. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has given way to open hostility. Could this lead to a new Cold War? (01.06.2020)  

Trump administration to ban Chinese airlines entry to US

The White House plans to bar Chinese passenger planes from flying to the US until Beijing permits US air carriers to resume flights. US-China tensions have increased significantly since the coronavirus outbreak. (03.06.2020)  

Related content

Pakistan Coronavirus Covid-19

Coronavirus latest: WHO urges Pakistan to lock down 10.06.2020

The World Health Organization is urging Pakistan to impose a two-week intermittent lockdown to stem a spike in new cases. In Britain, the number of likely COVID-19 deaths has passed 50,100. Follow DW for the latest.

Indien I Coronavirus

Coronavirus latest: South Asia set to become new COVID-19 hotspot 06.06.2020

India has reported nearly 10,000 new coronavirus patients, surpassing Spain by the number of confirmed cases. The record spike comes just days before restaurants and temples are set to open. Follow DW for the latest.

Moskau Russland Lockerungen Coronavirus

Coronavirus latest: Moscow eases lockdown restrictions 09.06.2020

Russia has ended lockdown restrictions in Moscow after two months of stay-at-home orders and has eased travel curbs. Meanwhile, Brazil now has the second-highest number of cases after the US. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement