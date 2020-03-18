Coronavirus: Canada to withdraw athletes from Tokyo 2020, Australia also acts

The Canadian Olympic Committee's (COC) decision not to participate in the Tokyo Games if they are actually held in the summer of 2020 came just hours after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) conceded for the first time that postponement was an option amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released late on Sunday, the COC said its decision had the support of the country's athletes, national sports organizations and the Government of Canada.

It also called on the IOC to put off the Olympic and Paralympic Games until 2021.

"While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community," the COC said.

"The COC and CPC (Canadian Paralympic Committee) would like to thank our athletes, partners and the Canadian sport community for their patience and for lending us their voices during these unprecedented times.

"We remain hopeful that the IOC and IPC (International Paralympic Committee) will agree with the decision to postpone the Games as a part of our collective responsibility to protect our communities and work to contain the spread of the virus."

Australia follows suit

Shortly after the Canadian announcement, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) issued a similar statement, saying "Australian athletes should prepare for a Tokyo Olympic Games in the northern summer of 2021."

Australia's Chef de Mission for Tokyo, Ian Chesterman, said it was "clear the Games cannot be held in July," and that the AOC's decision followed consultations with numerous Australian athletes.

"The athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude to training and preparation, but the stress and uncertainty has been extremely challenging for them," he added.

However, following Sunday's meeting of the IOC's executive board, the only thing the athletes can be certain of is that the Tokyo Games won't be called off completely. An IOC statement said "cancellation is not on the agenda" because this "would not solve any of the problems or help anybody."

IOC to 'consider' postponement

As for a postponement, the IOC said it planned to launch discussions to consider the possibility.

"The IOC will, in full coordination and partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, start detailed discussions to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement," a statement said.

While Sunday's decision was welcomed as a step in the right direction by both the Canadian and Australian Olympic Committees, the IOC also said a decision on possible postponement could take up to four weeks. This leaves the athletes in a state of limbo, with some still not having been able to complete qualifying, and others unable to train in optimal conditions.

German fencer Max Hartung says he won't compete

Hartung pulls out, DOSB conducts survey

By Saturday, German fencer Max Hartung had already grown so tired of waiting for the IOC to make a decision that he used an interview with public broadcaster ZDF to announce that he was pulling out of the Tokyo Games.

"I have been thinking about how I, as an athlete, can contribute to ensuring that we all get through the crisis as well as possible. It quickly became clear to me that this means staying home," Hartung said.

However, Germany's Olympic committee, the DOSB, is yet to decide on a course of action. In a statement released on Sunday, the DOSB said it would hold a survey of its athletes before taking a decision. Specifically, it said it wanted to find out how many were in favor of going to Tokyo as scheduled, and how many favored competing at "an alternative time."