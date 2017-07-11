Coronavirus: Can German courts overturn all lockdown measures?

German courts are dealing with a massive rise in legal complaints against government lockdown measures — and, unlike at the start of the pandemic, they are now getting more involved.

Berlin-based Lawyer Niko Härting has been taking on some of these legal challenges — and his case-load has piled up in the last week. Hundreds of restaurants, hotels, gyms, yoga schools, tattoo studios, and other businesses have called his office asking for advice.

"We tell everyone that it'll be a hard fight," he told DW. "Because up till now in the pandemic the courts have been very cautious about lifting the measures."

Read more: Berlin coronavirus protests trigger debate on basic rights in Germany

But there have been signs of a softening more recently, he has noted. "Recently there has been an increase in rulings that have looked more closely at the measures. … We believe in the strength of our arguments."

Freedom, proportionality, equality

Those arguments are threefold: There's the constitutional question of whether the government is using the relevant law – the "Infection Protection Law" – correctly, or whether in fact, it is forcing measures past parliament. The second article of Germany's constitution, or Basic Law,makes clear that freedom is a basic right, and that restrictions are exceptions mandated by lawmakers: "Freedom of the person shall be inviolable. These rights may be interfered with only pursuant to a law."

Secondly, there's the issue of "proportionality" — i.e. whether the measures are reasonable and justifiable. Many cinemas and theaters, for instance, have pointed out that as good as no infections have been traced back to them. Meanwhile, several restaurant owners have also argued that establishments should only be shut down if actual infections were traced to them. Though as Chancellor Angela Merkel pointed out again on Monday, health authorities have proved incapable of tracing the source of 75% coronavirus infections in Germany.

The third argument is inconsistency: Many Germans are themselves baffled by what is and is not allowed. People are allowed to gather in schools, churches, offices, on public transport, and are even permitted to visit hairdressers and care homes. This potentially violates the third article of the Basic Law, which enshrines equality before the law.

Watch video 01:50 Share Germany goes into lockdown 'light' as COVID cases surge Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3kkB9 Germany goes into lockdown 'light' as COVID cases surge

Who can sue against the measures?

But the constitutional questions are controversial in themselves, and they don't mean that the government's lockdown measures can instantly be overturned by a judge: For one thing, the burden of proof is still on the citizen to prove that their individual rights are being violated by any given law and that they are suffering material harm.

That hurdle could be cleared by many businesses, given that they are about to face a month of crashing income while watching other retailers making business as usual. Where's the constitutional equality there?

"The core of the problem is that you have basic rights, and they are being impinged on," said Paulina Starski, a senior research fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Comparative Public Law and International Law in Heidelberg. "But impingements can be justified. You can discriminate between businesses, for example, if you are pursuing a legitimate interest."

In this case, the legitimate interest of the state is pretty clear: Maintaining public health, that is, preserving the life of other people. This latter point is vital, as human life is tied directly to the most fundamental right in the German constitution, Article 1, which effectively trumps all the others: "Human dignity shall be inviolable."

"Nevertheless," explains Starski, "all the regulations have to be proportionate."

Restaurants, bars, fitness studios have been ordered to close down again

What is proportionate?

German courts have the power to weigh each of the lockdown measures — that is, everything from the obligation to wear a mask to whether bars have to shut after a certain time. That happened in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg, where a court overturned the state government's ban on hotel stays, on the grounds that the measure is disproportionate.

Verdicts by local or regional courts, overturning the measures may then set a precedent for other local or higher courts, bringing down the regulations imposed by the state governments and decided at the federal level.

But that remains an exception, though a major one: A court in Hamburg was faced with the same hotel question, and decided that the hotel regulation was acceptable, at least temporarily.

The problem for the courts is of course that the coronavirus presents unprecedented circumstances: How can they tell whether a particular measure is appropriate or not? "The courts often stay reserved on that," said Starski. "They say: We don't know exactly, and we can't put ourselves in the place of the lawmakers, because that's a decision that has to be made in a political discourse."

Things have changed since March, though, since scientists do know more about how deadly COVID-19 is, and how it spreads, and more and more courts are daring to look more closely. At the same time, constitutional lawyers are also catching up with the situation, and coming to the conclusion that, as Starski says, "The more intense the impingement of basic rights, the more detailed the legal basis has to be. And I believe that the detail of the legal foundation does still leave a little to be desired."