 Coronavirus: Brazil overtakes Spain, Italy in COVID-19 cases | News | DW | 17.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: Brazil overtakes Spain, Italy in COVID-19 cases

Brazil now has the fourth-largest coronavirus outbreak in the world, surpassing former epicenter Italy in the number of confirmed cases. President Bolsonaro continues to downplay the virus and slammed lockdown measures.

Jair Bolsonaro (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Peres)

Brazil overtook Spain and Italy in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, making it the fourth-largest outbreak in the world.

The country's total number of cases rose to 233,142 after authorities logged 14,919 new cases, according to data form Brazil's Health Ministry.

Read more: Coronavirus pandemic: Is Brazil the new epicenter?

A total of 15,633 people have died due to the coronavirus in the country so far, with the country registering 816 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Experts have warned that due to under-testing, the actual figures could be as much as 15 times higher, cautioning that the worst could be yet to come.

Bolsonaro downplaying virus

Despite the rising case numbers and fatalities, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the outbreak, dismissing the virus as a "little flu."

He has also continued to attack lockdown measures implemented by some governors to contain the spread of the virus, and calling for businesses to reopen

"Unemployment, hunger and misery will be the future of those who support the tyranny of total isolation," the far-right president tweeted.

Read more: Amazon deforestation surges as Brazil fights coronavirus

Coronavirus latest: Germany to relax quarantine restrictions on EU travelers

His remarks came a day after Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned from his post after less than a month on the job.

Only the United States, Russia and the United Kingdom have logged more case than Brazil, but the South American country has carried out only a fraction of the tests than those three other countries.

rs/rc (AFP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

How evangelicals in Brazil are spinning COVID-19

Following the lead of President Jair Bolsonaro, preachers in Brazil are competing to define the coronavirus. But empty church pews around the country suggest the faithful aren't buying their stories. (06.04.2020)  

Coronavirus in slums: Helpers left high and dry in infection hot spots

For a billion people living in slums, social distancing and washing their hands are a luxury they can hardly afford. Organizers in Nigeria, Kenya and Brazil are fighting the coronavirus without government support. (16.04.2020)  

Coronavirus latest: Germany to relax quarantine restrictions on EU travelers

Several German states have allowed restaurants to serve guests once more. As Germany officially tipped over into recession, officials said the country was preparing to relax quarantine rules. Follow DW for the latest. (15.05.2020)  

Related content

Brazil struggles to fight COVID-19 pandemic 16.05.2020

The country has become one of the world's hotspots for COVID-19, with the death toll now surpassing 800 people a day. The health minister's recent resignation could not come at a worse time.

Brasilien | Coronavirus | Pandemie | Christus Statue mit Mundschutz

Coronavirus pandemic: Is Brazil the new epicenter? 13.05.2020

Scientific models have suggested more people may be infected with COVID-19 in Brazil than in the US. Politicians are divided about what to do, but experts say none has an effective strategy.

Italien Coronavirus Hilfe für Obdachlose

Coronavirus latest: Italy outlines loosening of lockdown 16.05.2020

Italy's prime minister has outlined a further loosening of one of the world's most rigid coronavirus lockdowns. In several European countries, there were protests and arrests. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement