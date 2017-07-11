Coronavirus: Berlin gives the finger to anti-maskers in tourism ad

The German capital's tourism authority has launched a controversial advertisement campaign featuring an elderly woman wearing a face mask and showing the middle finger to those who do not abide coronavirus measures.

Above the image of the woman wearing a floral-patterned mask and giving onlookers the finger, the poster reads: "A finger-wag for all those without a mask."

Visit Berlin and the Berlin Senate on Tuesday launched the advert, entitled "We obey the corona rules," aiming to prevent further spread of the coronavirus and to highlight the importance of safeguarding the health of the elderly.

But the advert immediately drew criticism on social media, with some calling it insulting.

Berlin senate member Marcel Luthe said he had made a formal complaint to the police about the advert, saying it incited hatred against people who cannot wear masks such as young children or people who suffer from health complications.

But for Visit Berlin spokesman Christian Tänzler the ad seeks to play on Berlin's unique, dry sense of humor and its identity as an outlier among German cities.

The text specifies "index finger" while the woman is actually raising her middle finger. The tourism authority said the contradiction is deliberate.

"It is a provocative image," Taenzler said, adding that the campaign would continue but that the image would be dropped.

Lorenz Maroldt, editor-in-chief of Berlin's Tagesspiegel newspaper, opposed the ad.

"The enforcement of corona regulations somehow didn't really work out in Berlin," he wrote on Twitter. "So the Senate tried to insult the public."

